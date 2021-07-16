Google’s Featured Snippet Update: New Bold Feature for Related Content





Key Section: Changes How optimization changes its relationship to passage rankings Key points

Google has released a new way to show your website’s featured snippets in search results. In particular, how paragraph snippets are represented in the search.

At first glance it looks small, but it’s actually a noticeable improvement in how the featured snippet works for the user. Google is now making the snippet’s answer clearer by making the text bold.

The standard bold feature of snippets has historically been associated with search terms and their variations. It turns out that this went one step further in October 2020. There, Google boldly expressed the answer (relevance hint).

You can see that in many different SERPs, the bold “hint” has been completely removed. This means that in the articles linked above, making certain words bold is no longer a feature of featured snippets.

In this post, we’ll discuss what has changed with Google’s featured snippets, what this means for optimization strategies, their relationship to passage rankings (or their lack), and some important points.

What has changed with Google’s featured snippets?

Google goes one step further by bolding a very specific section of the text that answers the search term directly, and the additional text of the snippet of interest acts as support text for the answer.

In the example shared above for the “What is a featured snippet?” Query, Google has bolded certain sections of the snippet. This was not previously the case in the “Featured Snippets” paragraph.

The SEMrush SERP Screenshots tool allows you to see a screenshot of what this same featured snippet looked like before the bold update was done. For a query:

Note: SEMrush seems to have changed the way the SERP screenshot tool works. I’m not sure if this is intentional, but I can no longer change the URL to see a specific date (how to use the tool). This is one of my favorite features.Please fix this or undo it

This applies to many different queries I see on Google. Bold functions are now used primarily for snippets of text in paragraph format, which wasn’t the case before.

Featured snippets for ordered or unordered lists For pages displayed in snippet format, the snippet does not show bold content. One example I shared in a previously linked article is the query “Free Photoshop Alternative”.

The page rankings for this query are different from last year, but much of what’s in the snippet is similar. However, this time, none of the results in the list are in bold. The same is true for the search term “best Google alternative”, which has no bold results.

Featured snippets on an interesting list. Google has decided to make the answer bold, though it’s not part of the query. Has PS yall ever done a Swisscows search? pic.twitter.com/ocRygs8Nzg

Brodie Clark (@brodieseo) May 25, 2020 How this will change the optimization strategy

Google’s approach to ranking in featured snippets hasn’t changed significantly, and Google’s system determines the most relevant content to display within the SERP feature.

However, it’s helpful to have a deeper understanding of what Google wants. This update looks at a two-tiered approach involving snippets of text on the page, further refined by displaying the sections in bold.

Note that this bold feature update does not seem to affect the list of standard web pages. I wrote about what happened in January 2019, but I haven’t noticed much lately.

However, in summary, Google’s approach to ranking featured snippets hasn’t changed. To qualify, you need to organize your content in a better way than competing sites and make sure it’s the best answer to your query, aiming to rank the top four results on Google. ..

Does this have anything to do with Google’s passage rankings?

I do not think so. Google has said in the past that passage rankings have nothing to do with how to represent featured snippets in search.

When the announcement was made, there was a lot of confusion surrounding Google’s passage rankings and featured snippets. This is mainly due to the illustrations showing that the standard list is converted to a featured snippet.

Later it was said that this was a bad example of the change, but it certainly didn’t help. Google then reaffirmed that scrolling to text (which can work with featured snippets and various other features) has nothing to do with passage rankings.

When searching for “Google Passage Ranking”, this is a great example of changing the featured snippet in bold. Do you think Google is currently bolding the most important parts of snippets?

If you want to know more about passage rankings, we recommend checking out this guide on the SEOSLY blog for more details on topics that cover some FAQs about passage rankings.

Key points from the featured snippet update

This change is not an “official” update announced by Google, but it does do change the way content is displayed in featured snippets related to bold.

Here are some of the key points from this post:

Google no longer bolds ordered and unordered featured snippet-style items. This was a hint that Google previously considered to be the most relevant answer (for a particular query anyway). Paragraph Featured Snippet, Google Location has changed. Currently, certain sections of the sentence that answer the question directly are in bold. Google keeps showing the entire block of text in the search from the page due to the added context, but pays more attention to the answer. With this update, SEO experts don’t need to change the way they approach the ranking of featured snippets. This is just Google’s method. To provide a clearer answer within the snippet. This change is not relevant, based on what we know about passage rankings from Google’s search liaison.

If you currently have a page ranked within the “Featured Snippet Format” paragraph on Google, try searching on Google. Snippet components may appear in bold on both mobile and desktop.

The bold feature of snippets (both featured snippets and standard web page lists) is an interesting feature to keep track of in recent years. This change is probably the biggest I’ve seen, as searchers are likely to get answers to their queries even faster.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://brodieclark.com/google-featured-snippets-update/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos