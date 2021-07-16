Leading Community Bank to the Future of FinTech





Community banks have more customers and more fulfilling deposit accounts than ever before, but when riding the Digital Wave, many find themselves still in the ocean. Larger banks, Big Tech and FinTech are all in circulation. Some come as friends, others as potential enemies.

Leveraging digital technology is critical to survival. However, it is not always easy and risk-free to move community banks beyond current services to services using FinTech.

The potential for FinTech turmoil has been apparent for years, but there was no urgency to engage with new technology partners. While the Watch and Learn strategy had its benefits, the pace of pandemics and fintech innovations benefited the waiting game and turned it into a call for action. Once Big Tech and Mega Bank started talking about creating a banking superappli, it was time to take action.

Community banking leaders need to be able to clarify their strategies and evaluate the best approach for their banks. Should they partner directly with FinTech to create new products and services, or should they improve their current products? Need to work with a core provider that floats on top of existing technology and provides a technology interface to access FinTech using APIs? What are the AI ​​and machine learning use cases that drive a customer’s personalized dial? How about taking a more indirect route and providing banking as a service (BaaS)?

One of the key factors in deciding which route to choose can be related to size and resources. Some regional banks, such as Lincoln Savings Bank and Cross River, have chosen to become technology providers that offer smaller community banks the option to plug into their systems. It is an approach that helps small community banks overcome size hurdles by entrusting large regional banks to address issues such as vendor choice.

Alternatively, BaaS means sharing the bank’s infrastructure and opening its APIs to provide a route for third-party fintechs and other non-FIs to build banking services. For small banks, this is a potentially beneficial way to stop the flow of FinTech intrusions. There are many additional technologies that can be adopted, from AI for fraud detection and customer identification to machine learning for better product recommendations.

Whatever the approach, when making all these decisions, community bank leaders need to focus top-down on digital innovation and give room for experimentation to get the right solution at the right price. There is.

Find the right fintech partner

There are some truly innovative FinTech start-ups, but in reality, scaling up is likely to provide funding and talent, and experience in the process of partners, vendors, or collaborators. I will. It’s not unprecedented for FinTech start-ups to run out of money. This is especially true in funding mode.

Obviously, technical conformance is needed. Regardless of which approach you choose, the technology must fit as seamlessly as possible. But in today’s always-on digital world, don’t underestimate the importance of values ​​that are consistent with a shared spirit. Culturally, FinTech can find it difficult to match a bank. Many argue that banks are not agile and innovative, but banks are concerned that FinTech violates regulatory guidelines and new legislation.

It is not absolutely necessary to limit vendor choices to the United States, but it would be desirable if a voluntary certification program for technology companies evaluated by the FDIC was realized. Accreditation works hard in terms of due diligence and reduces the risk of fintech partnerships.

After deciding where to deploy or engage, talk to your bank’s unique community to find innovative technologies that solve your bank’s problems.

Choosing to lead a bank into a partnership with FinTech is a great approach, but it should start with a clear strategy and be customer-driven. To move from rowing a boat to rocking it without capsizing, senior management must lead head-on, empowering the team to truly innovate and deliver. If last year showed something, that treading water is not an option.

Helene Panzarino is a bank innovation consultant, educator and writer.

