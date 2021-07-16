“Freedom Phones” for Trump supporters are also made by Chinese vendors





New smartphones are making waves among Trump supporters. This week, a 22-year-old self-proclaimed Bitcoin billionaire unveiled the Freedom Phone. This is a $ 499 device aimed at being completely free from “Big Tech” censorship and impact.

However, it turns out that the same smartphone is actually made in China and is probably a cheap knockoff.

Freedom Phone is available from Erik Finman, who announced the device earlier this week. He can dream of this product as an “uncensored” app store, pre-installed conservative apps like Parler and Rumble, and even a unique anti-monitoring operating system called FreedomOS. Claims to include everything.

“I believe in your security, so there’s no app tracking, keyboard tracking, or location tracking,” Finman insisted in a video promoting the device.

The product quickly gained support from Trump supporters, including political commentator Candace Owens. However, The Daily Beast found that the Freedom Phone was very similar to a low-priced smartphone device from a Chinese vendor called Umidigi.

The device is called the Umidigi A9 pro and can actually be purchased from China’s e-commerce site AliExpress for $ 119.

Freedom Phone compared to Umidigi A9 Pro (left)

Finman later told The Daily Beast that the Freedom Phone was certainly sourced from Shenzhen-based company Umidigi in China. Given the “America First” stance among pro-Trump advocates, it doesn’t look good.

It’s also ironic to hire a Chinese supplier to build the device, as Freedom Phone promises no Big Tech influence or censorship. China has a notorious reputation for curbing online complaints and sponsoring computer hacks to spy on the US government and the private sector. Due to security concerns, the United States has banned certain Chinese companies such as Huawei and ZTE from the US supply chain.

In response, Finman said he had no choice but to procure phones from China. “We designed this between my design lab and our Hong Kong partner to make a custom phone,” he insisted in a tweet on Friday. “Unfortunately, it’s impossible to build a phone from top to bottom in the United States. Motorola tried to invest billions of dollars, but it’s not possible at this time.”

We designed this between my design lab and a partner in Hong Kong to make a custom phone.

Unfortunately, it is impossible to build a phone from top to bottom in the United States. Motorola tried to invest billions of dollars, but not at this time: https: //t.co/nr1yoeQCrz

— ERIK FINMAN (@erikfinman) July 16, 2021

Finman is right that many appliances, including Apple’s iPhone, are manufactured in China. Nevertheless, he also makes big promises on Freedom Phones that aren’t totaled, especially in terms of security.

So far, Finman has not yet released a technical specification for the product. However, uncensored app stores open the door for hackers and dubious developers to distribute malware and data collection programs to their users. It’s also doubtful that Freedom Phone can run apps like Parler and Rumble in addition to Signal, Telegram, and Brave, and has its own operating system. It’s likely that your smartphone is using a custom version of Google’s Android.

But if the phone really uses a custom OS, I hope it’s safe. Both Apple and Google spend considerable resources on a daily basis to fill vulnerabilities in iOS and Android. Finman needs to do the same to prevent hackers from misusing their software.

Another issue is quality: Do enthusiastic Trump advocates really want untested phones from lesser-known Chinese manufacturers? At least Finman sees an opportunity to monetize.

