New features from Google for iOS allow you to remove the last 15 minutes of web activity

Google has released a new privacy feature that allows users to quickly delete the last 15 minutes of their saved search history. The new features will be available in the Google app on iOS and will be rolled out for Android devices later this year. This feature was first announced at Google I / O in May and is currently being introduced on iOS devices.

This feature is especially useful if you’re sharing your device with others and don’t want to go to settings and manually delete history.

If you enable this option, the Google app will automatically clear your search activity every 3, 18, or 36 months. Google sets the period to 18 months by default. You can change it by going to the Google app, tapping the profile icon, and then tapping the search history.

In a recent blog post, Google states that this feature has been launched in the Google app on iOS.With this new feature, the app[過去15分間の削除]Options have been added to help you quickly clear your web and app activity history over the last 15 minutes.

You can access this option from the Google app on iOS by tapping your profile. Google also offers a secret mode for searching and an auto-delete feature, but this new option makes things a little easier.

