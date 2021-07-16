Mayor Garsetti’s legacy as LA’s first “high-tech mayor”?





When Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti took office, he promised to be the city’s first “high-tech mayor,” but did President Joe Biden’s choice as the next Indian ambassador work?

Biden officially nominated Garsetti as a candidate for ambassadorship last week after months of speculation. If confirmed by the Senate, the mayor, who oversaw the ever-growing homeless crisis and brought the Olympics back to Los Angeles, will shorten his term ending in December 2022.

Paul Brico, co-founding and managing director of venture capital firm Amplify.LA, said Garsetti was the city’s most enthusiastic tech mayor for at least the last 25 years.

“He frequently used Bully Pulpit to promote LA as a technology hub and made it widely available to raise interest in LA technology,” said Brico, a member of Garsetti’s Council for Innovation. “.

But did this effort produce results, or did Los Angeles itself ripen into an explosive explosion in the tech sector?

Brico said it was almost impossible to measure, but said the mayor’s conversion of technology helped.

Elected in 2013, Garsetti took the lead before the emergence of creator house in Hollywood Hills and the turmoil of the Uber-fueled gig economy. The tech industry, once confined to “Silicon Beach,” erupted throughout the region during his tenure.

Silicon Valley giants such as Google, Apple, Facebook and Netflix have opened offices in Los Angeles in addition to homemade giants such as SpaceX and Snap Inc.

Garsetti called this a “once-in-a-lifetime moment” for this global technology capital. In a sense, it’s true that the power that shaped Los Angeles during his tenure reshaped the world.

And he wasn’t shy to promote public-private partnerships such as the Urban Movement Lab, a transport accelerator that injects himself into the industry and encourages the development of delivery robots. In Hollywood’s anger at the lack of diversity, he created “LA Collaboration” with Eva Longoria last year to promote more Latino Americans in the industry.

However, part of the journey resembles the beloved electric scooters scattered on the streets from Venice to Eagle Rock, but sees Garsetti’s spectacular vision sometimes go out of control. I was asked by another person.

From time to time, Garsetti faced a backlash from some unprepared residents of the innovations he adopted, and the city council became a dissatisfied member by enacting regulations to undermine those technologies. I was forced to respond.

Observers also say that citizens’ problems that have plagued Garsetti’s tenure, such as the homeless and affordable housing crises, are hindering the prosperity of the tech industry.

“The only failure political leadership in Los Angeles has made is to create a truly affordable city to move here and ensure that you have the talent you really want to prosper,” said Taj Eldridge, who headed Los Angeles. “. Cleantech Incubator has now launched his own venture capital fund. “Because of what’s happening in San Francisco, we should have learned from the significant movement of not only our employees, but also their support staff.”

According to Eldridge, talented UCLA and USC graduates may rethink their plans to stay and work on sunny Los Angeles beaches as homeless awareness has risen beyond Skid Row in recent years. There is. And much of the money for these tech companies and venture capital is attracted to Los Angeles for the local elite colleges, not necessarily because of what the mayor did, he said.

Garsetti endorsed private sector efforts such as LA Tech Talent Pipeline. LATechTalentPipeline brings together the public and private sectors to expand training and employment opportunities for future technicians. PledgeLA is also an initiative to promote diversity in the technology industry.

Less than a year after Garsetti took office, he implemented “new tools and technologies” within the city hall and worked with city technology leaders to “introduce innovative technologies and drive local job creation.” To “do”, we appointed the city’s first Chief Innovation Technology Officer.

Self-proclaimed “amateur coder” Garsetti said he would release data such as salary records for city officials to make the bureaucracy of the city hall more transparent. However, his chief data officer, Abhi Nemani, resigned a year after the city launched the open data portal in 2014. Garcetti’s office boasts that it contains over 100 datasets, and the cache of data has increased, but some are outdated or incomplete.

To make matters worse, Danachin, a lecturer at the USC Annenberg Communication and Journalism School, said the dataset was useless.

“The dataset chosen to be on the portal is the most user-friendly, as opposed to the dataset that is actually needed to attack social issues,” said Chinn, who researched open data in Los Angeles County. It seemed like that. ” .. “No one was paying attention to the quality of the data as to whether they were getting the datasets they really needed.”

And she said Los Angeles was struggling to get involved in the tech community the way New York was.

Garsetti faced a similar problem when adopting an electric scooter. Critics blamed the city for myopia.

At first, nifty scooters were welcomed, but soon they flooded the streets of the city, which are mostly concentrated on the West Side. Residents complained that users of wheeled vehicles were speeding, colliding with pedestrians, or parked in front of doorways or in the middle of sidewalks.

With growing dissatisfaction among residents, it took several months to formulate regulations.

Garsetti described the scooter as “people love” but acknowledged safety concerns.

Garsetti faced even more serious hurdles in the sharing economy.

Before short-term rentals were legalized, the Garcetti administration negotiated an arrangement to pay the city a 14% tourism tax for homeowners who rented homes on platforms like Airbnb. In 2017, rentals were estimated to generate $ 37 million annually.

However, the surge in short-term rentals has caused anger in many residential areas.

And after three years of debate, city council members listened to the calls of these members and approved a regulation limiting hosts to rent homes 120 days a year. Under pressure, Garsetti eventually endorsed the new rule, but Airbnb said the city would lose millions of dollars.

Garsetti’s bullishness on technology could contradict the tone of reconciliation often taken by the mayor.

“Like Airbnb, he was happy to say,’I’m angry,’ and sometimes he didn’t want to make a tough phone call,” said Jessica Levinson, a professor at Loyola Law School. It was.

She said the Airbnb battle was an example of LA’s weak mayoral system disrupting Garcetti’s power and forcing him to rely on the bully Palpit. He promised to seduce the business, but it was the city council that eventually set the rules and regulations that could undermine those relationships.

Judith Goldman, co-founder of Keep Neighborhoods First, part of an extensive coalition working to track the enforcement of the city’s Home Sharing Ordinance, said Garcetti was behind the scenes in inviting Airbnbs and others to LA. He accused him of generating tourism expenses.

“I think he encouraged it, and I think he was hypocritical because he knew we were trying to regulate it, obstructing it and obstructing enforcement,” she said. Said.

Garsetti, co-founder of the Mayor of Climate, has established himself as an environmental steward. Shortly after taking office, he appointed Matt Petersen as Chief Sustainability Officer in a new position.

And in 2019, he introduced the “Green New Deal,” which will make the city’s electricity supply 100% renewable by 2050. However, it faced criticism from activists that it was not sufficiently advanced.

A year later, he updated his plans to accelerate the city’s goals.

With LA’s legendary traffic and petrol car pollution, Garcetti has been looking for ways to reduce emissions.

The city has made history with the purchase of 155 electric buses last year, making it the largest electric bus order ever in the United States, and Garcetti has completely eliminated LA buses in time for the 2028 Olympics. I promised to do it.

“Mayor Garsetti really prioritized inviting the world to innovate in Los Angeles, and I think he responded,” said Petersen, now head of LACI.

Last year, Garcetti announced the establishment of a new Transport Technology Innovation Zone at the Warner Center in the West San Fernando Valley, sponsored by the Urban Movement Lab. Known as a testing ground for new mobility technologies, it supports the development of robots and drones that deliver food and other products throughout the region.

But there are already questions about the technology that robs people of their jobs and what it means for robots to flood the community.

Stuart Waldman, chairman of the Still Valley Industry Commerce Association, recognizes Garcetti for pioneering technology as an issue.

“I can think of many mistakes, but not in the context of the tech industry,” he said. “If the bar was very low because of the previous administration, doing something was considered a move and he was quite successful.”

Rachel Uranga and Franceska Billington contributed to the story.

