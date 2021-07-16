Android TV 12: New features, design, etc.





As detailed over the past few months, Android 12 has brought many new changes to smartphones. However, Android TV and Google TV are known to provide most updates regardless of system version. However, Android TV 12 Beta 3 has some minor tweaks to Google TV and Android. This is what we found.

Camera / microphone block

One of the most notable changes in both Android TV and Google TV settings menus based on Android 12 Beta 3 is the ability to block the camera and microphone system-wide. A simple switch under these menu sections can block access to both sensors in all apps. However, if you need access to the app, you’ll be prompted to unlock your microphone or camera.

Google TV (L) and Android TV (R) This layout applies to all galleries below.

Microphone indicator

In addition, both versions of Android TV 12 Beta 3 have a microphone or camera usage indicator. Television services that use these sensors will trigger a bright green icon in the upper corner for at least a few seconds. Personally, I don’t think this has as much impact as a cell phone display, but it’s definitely a good thing.

Match the frame rate of the content

As Google announced in its own change log, Android TV 12 Beta 3 offers a new option for “matching content frame rates.” It is under the Display and Sound section and includes the options listed below.

Is the home screen 4K?

The big question here is whether the home screen is currently rendered in 4K, and finally, whether Android TV actually supports it. I wish I had good news here, but it’s not. The ADT-3 connected to my 4K TCL TV is still rendering in 1080p, at least according to the screenshots I took. That said, the home screen looked visually crisp to me and triggered HDR. This usually doesn’t happen, but we couldn’t confirm it beyond the anecdotal evidence.

Home screen for Android TV 12 Beta 3. It’s still 1080. Note: This has not been tested on Google TV. “Quick Connect”

In addition to Google’s own announcement, there are a few more minor tweaks to Android TV and Google TV that come with Android 12. The biggest of these is a feature called “Quick Connect”. Available in the Network and Internet section, this feature allows users to generate a QR on their display to help them connect to the Internet. However, Google aims to allow this feature to connect smartphones to Android / Google TV, and by allowing smartphones to process text input, it will speed up the process of connecting the TV to the Internet. I confirmed that.

In this beta release, at least this feature wasn’t available on the device.

Fine-tuned design and animation

Google has also made some minor tweaks to the design of the underlying Android TV OS, which bleeds through both TV experiences on Android 12. Most of these changes can be seen in pop-ups that reflect what you see on the phone. Menus displayed in apps that require microphone / camera permission or similar functionality. Pop-ups are tuned not only for rounded buttons, but also for transparent elements that are now better supported at the platform level.

Another small tweak is the screenshot animation. This is probably something you won’t use on Android TV, but the animation was finally updated to quickly blink the edges of the display from the traditional look that existed on older versions of Android. Similarly, some apps now trigger a splash screen and a few animations when opened.

New boot animation

Also, Android TV 12 will show a new launch animation instead of Google TV users. I’m not entirely sure that this isn’t the same animation that was available on Android TV 11, but in any case, it’s new to most people as its version was only available to a very small number of people anyway. People will be when Android TV 12 debuts on more devices later this year.

Dylan Roussel and Kyle Bradshaw provided their expertise in this article.

Other Android TV News

FTC: We use automatic affiliate links that make money. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2021/07/16/android-tv-12-google-new-features-design/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos