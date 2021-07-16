In honor of Apple’s new contacts widget on iPhone and iPad





The good news is while waiting for Apple to properly repair the Safarisuser interface. The all-new contacts widget in iOS 15 is very useful not only for all iPhone or iPad users, but also for all enterprise users. Widgets turn your device into a powerful contact and communication management system.

why? Read.

Convenient addition to home screen

A contact is basically a contact book. However, Apple has improved that by adding enhanced widgets to iOS 15.

Add widgets like any other widget and press and hold an app or widget on your device[ホーム画面の編集]Select and tap the plus (+) button to select the widget you want to use.

With the Contacts widget installed, you can get what I think is a powerful and useful tool for providing a valuable personal information manager. It is available in four configurations. Also, views for 4, 6, and 10 people are automatically populated. Widgets track the people you are most in contact with and make them available through the widgets.

This is useful if you need a quick and easy way to reach a partner, family member, or close friend who you may be in frequent contact with. However, it should be of equal value to enterprise workers who frequently communicate with internal or external partners. It makes it easy to contact the person directly from the home screen.

Keep track of relationships

But that’s not why I appreciate this widget so much. Tap one of those panes to make it exciting. If you interact with that contact frequently, tap the icon to see a digest of all recent interactions.

You can see recent messages, emails, photos and shared links. A file that mentions that person. Shared notes; calendar appointments featuring the person. And all recent reminders.

It’s very convenient. When you add it to your calendar, it also shows that person’s birthday. (Do you know how many successful contracts happened as a result of someone noticing someone’s birthday and sending a greeting? I don’t know the answer, but it’s like the social glue that Marketing 101 should have. think.)

This means that you can monitor all current key contacts and communications from the iPhone home screen.

This is invaluable for on-the-go project planning and is not (and definitely shouldn’t) replace a complete project management or collaboration tool, but it is useful. This was once the kind of solution paid for by itself and has been available as a standard issue on all iPads and iPhones since iOS / iPad OS 15.

This is great for smart stacks with another new widget email.

Praise the email

Another widget that I find really useful is a mail widget that allows you to track incoming messages in a particular mailbox. That’s fine in itself, but it’s very useful to take advantage of Mail’s VIP tools.

The latter allows you to define your primary contacts as VIPs. This allows you to prioritize incoming messages from those people. You can use the Mail widget to track incoming VIP emails and other inboxes. This means you can always scan for recently received messages from your most important contacts on your home screen.

But for me, the contacts widget will be the one I use a lot. I think most people will do that too.

