Facebook frustrated critics challenge Washington





Naomi Knicks and Anna Egerton | Bloomberg

Direct pressure on Facebook Inc. and other social media companies to remove the hate speech platform, with limited success, civil rights groups have changed their efforts. They are fighting for Washington.

Organizations such as the Color of Change, Anti-Defamation League, and Common Sense Media will take more aggressive steps in Congress and the Biden administration to moderate the site for prejudice, misinformation, voter oppression, and discrimination. I am urging you to force me to do so. Now that the Democrats dominate the White House and the majority of the House of Representatives and the Senate, the group says they aim to force change through legislation rather than just appealing to businesses.

Rashad Robinson, president of the racial justice group Color of Change, and other citizenship groups have told Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and CEO Sheryl Sandberg over the past two years that the company has misinformation and hate speech. We regularly emailed and discussed how to handle. Trump’s efforts to question the effectiveness of mail voting.

Zuckerberg hosted a civil rights advocate for a dinner in his home in Palo Alto, California in November 2019. But Robinson and colleagues said Facebook didn’t make a big difference to the business because its leadership didn’t understand civil rights. A problem at stake.

“There is nothing worse than asking a millionaire not to hurt us,” Robinson said.

Civil rights groups and other supporters are now supporting a surge in bills covering a variety of issues. Some bills will weaken the legal protection of high-tech businesses if their platform interferes with civil rights proceedings or fosters harassment, and some will force businesses to maintain a public service announcement database. Let’s go. Another bill would prevent businesses from selling your personal information to law enforcement agencies without court oversight.

The group’s work has become increasingly urgent since January, when a crowd of Trump supporters raided the US Capitol after organizing it using social media. However, Robinson’s staff saw footage of the nasty riots on January 6 and, due to changes in Washington’s balance of power, not only sent another email to Zuckerberg and Sandberg, but also held the company accountable. He said he was given a stronger option to get it done.

A special election in Georgia a day ago said Democrats won a majority in the Senate, and Robinson and other groups could play a role in shaping meaningful legislation and regulation. Suddenly I became optimistic. The history of the United States was probably planned to be published on Facebook so far, “said Lauren Kraf, an adviser to the Anti-Defamation League, which supports many bills. “I think there is a consensus that platforms cannot be self-regulating. Self-regulation is not working.”

Her group was one of more than 130 groups that organized efforts to get Facebook to do their own work. Advertisers boycotted last year following widespread racially unjustified protests inspired by shocking videos of police officers killing George Floyd. More than 1,000 companies, including Starbucks, Levi Strauss and PepsiCo, have suspended ads on Facebook to protest the surge in hate speech on social media giant networks, according to civil rights groups. Even celebrities provided public support for the so-called Stop Hate for Profit campaign. Boycotts got a lot of attention, but they had little impact on the company’s advertising revenue.

In response to this boycott, Facebook said it would invest in technology and employees to remove most of the offensive content before it was reported by users. The action concludes a long-standing complaint from civil rights groups that Facebook executives listen sympathetically to the criticism but resist actual changes that help protect the disadvantaged community.

A year later, there is little evidence that companies have cleaned up their content significantly, and advocates say their cause is even more urgent. Media reports indicate that the far-right community and Trump supporters have spread election conspiracy theories, planned attacks on the Capitol, and openly discussed violence on sites such as Parlor, 4chan, Gab, and Facebook. is showing.

Brenda Castillo, head of the National Hispanic Media Coalition, said Facebook has accountability issues because Zuckerberg is president, CEO, chair of the board and owner of the controlling stake in the company’s stock. ..

Castillo said the issue is urgent and needs to be addressed with some structural changes, such as digital agencies to oversee Internet companies. “Not only are people dying and people dying, but our democracy is at stake.”

The largest social media companies have rules that prohibit false discrimination on advertising, white supremacist content, elections and sensitive topics such as Covid-19. Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter often rely on algorithms and human reviewers to detect posts that may violate the rules. They also try to label misleading posts, reduce the spread of conspiracy theories, and penalize those who commit repeatedly.

Facebook said in a statement that it has updated its policies and processes to combat hatred on the platform, including denial of the Holocaust, ban on militarized social movements, tens of thousands of QAnon pages, groups and account deletions. ..

After updating its hate speech policy in 2019, Google, which owns YouTube, said: We are increasingly removing channels and comments on video sharing platforms that violate the rules. At the end of last year, Google set up a Human Rights Enforcement Council of senior leaders to oversee the company’s approach to civil rights.

Twitter said it plans to work closely with civil rights advocates and government leaders to improve the platform. “We are committed to reviewing and iterating our policies, building trust and doing this openly,” the company said in a statement. Despite corporate rules, problematic content often spreads rapidly across platforms. Cindy Benavidez, head of the League of United American Citizens, said Facebook’s business practices are really a matter of life and death, and a shooter targeting Latin Americans in El Paso, Texas, killed 23 people in 2019. It cites an incident like this. Gunman’s online manifesto mentioned another mass shooting targeting Islam livestreamed on Facebook.

Benavides’ group supports three legislation, including the American Protection Act from Dangerous Algorithms, the Social Media Data Act, and the SAFETECH Act. LULAC has also signed a coalition advocating the end of what is called surveillance advertising, which promotes the practice of tracking user activity of all kinds to sell micro-targeted advertising.

California Democrat Tony Cardenas said he had met Sandberg several times and talked to her over the phone since he first joined Congress eight years ago.

“I’m very happy with what they told me,” Cardenas said. “But I’m very disappointed that the progress and promises they have made are years old. I’m not going to call them. The commitment is still that the promises they made are in line with their actions. Is not.”

Cardenas and colleagues said Facebook’s moderation of content in English far outweighs the almost non-existent protection from false information in Spanish. Benavides said the first step in addressing this issue is to have more diversity in the company’s highest corporate ranks and board of directors, including Spanish-speaking Latinos. ..

To assert their claim, supporters are contacting major Democratic offices, including members of the minority caucuses group of parliamentarians. Rhode Island representative David Siciline conducted a survey of the technology industry. Senator Cory Booker, New Jersey; above all, Virginia Senator Mark Warner.

According to experts, legislative amendments should remain within the parameters set by current rules of freedom of speech and legal liability. Under the First Amendment, the government cannot force tech companies to remove or leave user-generated posts that are offensive to many but ultimately legal. Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996 protects social media platforms from proceedings over user-created content.

Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey have stated they are open to reforming Section 230, but tech companies are afraid that a surge in lawsuits will shut down user-generated content and hinder space innovation. As a result, he strongly opposes changes in the law. Several measures endorsed by civil rights advocates have already been introduced in parliament. The SAFE TECH Act, S.299, proposed by Democratic Senator Warner, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, ensures that the liability shield in Section 230 does not interfere with harassment and citizenship laws. I am aiming for. , International human rights law, and legal claims of victims in tort cases. Senators Edward Markey and Doris Matsui, both Democrats, proposed the 2021 S.1896 Algorithm Justice and Online Platform Transparency Act. Characteristic. The bill will also require technology companies to explain their algorithmic privacy practices to the Federal Trade Commission.

Congressman Yvette Clarke of New York introduced the 2021 Civil Rights Modernization Act, HR 3184. This makes it clear that Article 230 does not exempt the platform from the enforcement of the Civil Rights Act on targeted advertising. The bill faces a difficult battle. At least 10 Republicans must be attracted to circumvent the Senate filibuster rules. Republicans have their own complaints about the steps taken against big tech companies, especially right-wing users for violating corporate policies, but current legislation to make platforms like Facebook more accountable. There is little bipartisan agreement on how to reassess protection. Both Democrats and Republicans cheered for Washington’s growing attention to industry business practices. Jim Steyer, head of Common Sense Media, a non-profit organization focused on children and families, said he had personally discussed the need for stronger technology regulation with President Joe Biden.

“I don’t think they will change spontaneously,” Steyer said of Facebook. “The only way to force change is through regulatory pressure and public shame.”

Robinson said he and other advocates of racial justice understand political reality. His group will continue to seek change from tech companies, seeking more concrete action from Congress.

“Now there is a way,” Robinson said. “It’s a difficult path. It’s a path cluttered with tree stumps and briar patches, but it’s a path.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.detroitnews.com/story/tech/2021/07/16/facebooks-frustrated-critics-take-their-fight-washington/7990154002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos