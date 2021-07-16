New emojis are coming this year, but they’re already controversial





Get ready to express yourself in a whole new way. To be precise, it’s 102 new methods. This is the number of new emojis that will appear on smartphones, computers and web browsers later this year. Draft versions of these all-new characters were released to commemorate World Emoji Day on July 17, 2021. You can already vote for your favorites.

New emojis are usually announced in March each year, but this latest batch has been postponed for Covid. So the designers took a little time to work on them and seemed to be rewarded with some weird and unique designs. Voting for the World Emoji Awards has begun and you can vote for new emojis in the “Most Expected Emojis” category.

For some, the new use cases for characters are pretty obvious. With 18 different skin color variations you can send friendly handshakes and smart salute emojis are perfect for those patriotic moments.

The sweet “hand of the heart” symbol should be an instant favorite to send support to your loved ones. The other shows the face looking into it with a finger. You may be crouching in a horror movie or a car accident reality show. The new shiny disco ball is welcomed by ABBA and Eurovision fans. Troll characters can be used to point out bad behavior on social media.

Others are a little more ambiguous. The “hand and eye” pictogram is a symbol of “hamsa” and is popular in the Middle East as a talisman that is said to prevent “evil eye”. X-rays, beans, and ring buoy emojis are rarely used, but smileys that melt in the event of heat waves can help.

However, the most controversial characters to date are the “pregnant men” and “pregnant people” characters, which are already controversial on the Internet. One man said, “If you eat too much, you will definitely use it,” regardless of the purpose of use. Another joke is, “This is the emoji you send to your friends after drinking all night and scraping up dirty kebabs.”

Others have said it is an inclusion gesture to hundreds of trans-gender men who give birth each year. “Trans-gender men can get pregnant, and trans-gender men are as male as men born with the right body,” wrote a Twitter user.

Whether you love or hate them, you’ll have to wait a bit longer to start using the new designs. At this time, emojis are just suggestions from Unicode, the organization that creates and manages all official emojis.

The final version will be approved in September of this year. Also, all vendors such as Apple, Samsung, and Google have a choice of how to display the symbol, which may look a little different before it reappears.

In other emoji news, Microsoft has redesigned an old favorite of Office series products. Instead of a paper clip, you’ll see a miniature clippy, a disliked “virtual assistant” for Windows 97. This has made a dramatic comeback this week. We’ve also created more colorful 3D versions of other emojis, such as unicorns and smiley faces, with quirky new expressions.

