4 Ways to Enhance Your Next Level Gaming Experience with Google Cloud Data Analytics-SADA | Cloud Technology Services





Online games are the most popular entertainment in the world and are an easy way to dwarf movies, television and even sports. It is valued at $ 162.32 billion in 2020 and the global gaming industry is projected to approach $ 300 billion over the next five years.

Because the game is a lonely activity, many people turned to it during the blockade of COVID-19. However, it also involves nearly constant interaction with other players and the game environment itself, producing an almost immeasurable amount of valuable business data that game developers can use for both advertising and internal market research. With players around the world working 24/7, game developers can buy in-game assets, sell ads to third parties, and perform A / B testing of new features. There are almost endless opportunities to invite customers to collect or collect others directly. Business intelligence that can be used to improve the in-game experience and build player loyalty.

However, this data is of no value without the right tools to analyze and analyze. The Google Cloud Platforms smart analytics solution for the gaming industry allows developers to gather the actionable information they need to enhance their existing titles, launch new products, and boost their in-game advertising revenue.

1. Save time to insights with a modern data warehouse

Google’s serverless data warehousing solution, BigQuery, was originally designed for use within Google, allowing even the most complex queries to run globally on the largest dataset. BigQuery has a 99.99% SLA and uses automatic resource provisioning in a multi-tenant distributed architecture, allowing analysts to query petabyte-sized datasets easily and quickly.

Destroy silos and consolidate data with Google’s multi-cloud analytics solution, BigQuery Omni. BigQuery Omni allows users to access and analyze data on AWS without having to move or copy datasets (Microsoft Azure is supported in preview) to handle latency and output charges.

BigQuerys’ user-friendly graphical interface and seamless integration with popular Business Intelligence (BI) tools such as Looker allow analysts to spend time analyzing data instead of tinkering with complex software. I will.

BigQuery is also budget-friendly, with a three-year TCO up to 34% lower than the cloud data warehouse alternative.

2. Leverage real-time streaming analysis for real-time response

Google Cloud, the leader in Forrester’s 2019 Streaming Data Analysis Wave Report, enables game developers to gain insights as soon as they generate large real-time data streams. The GCP solution automates and abstracts resource provisioning, giving both data analysts and data engineers access to streaming analytics.

Use Pub / Sub to capture and analyze hundreds of millions of events per second from applications or devices almost anywhere in the world. Use the BigQuerys Streaming API to stream millions of events per second directly into your data warehouse for SQL-based analytics. , Efficient and supportable streaming pipeline using Dataflow, Google’s fully managed, integrated batch processing, streaming analytics service. Use Confluent Cloud and Cloud Dataproc to bridge, integrate, or extend existing on-prem and cloud streaming solutions such as Apache Kafka and Apache. Spark with GCP’s next-generation analytics tools. Use Datastream, Google’s Serverless Change Data Capture (CDC), and replication services to replicate data streams from Oracle and MySQL databases to BigQuery and other GCP services in real time. Now available in preview. Leverage AI For real-time personalization, anomaly detection, and predictive maintenance scenarios using Google’s advanced AI platform. 3. Use Looker to level up your analytics game

Looker, Google’s browser-based BI tool, integrates seamlessly with BigQuery to provide customized visuals, collaboration dashboards, and key performance indicator (KPI) sources of truth. With Lookers’ simple GUI, who has stunning and insightful visualizations of key metrics such as installation, session length, monthly active users (MAU), daily active users (DAU), and drop-off rates? But it’s easy to create and share.

Centralized governance tools standardize KPIs throughout the game, allowing team members to collaborate with consistent and accurate numbers. Over 50 measures can be combined with hundreds of dimensions, allowing analysts to ask questions about their data. Collect data in one place throughout the life cycle of acquisition, retention, and monetization, and delve into the factors driving them. How long did the beginner play in the first session? What was Dropoff doing before the game ended? Calculate daily ROAS (Advertising Cost-Effectiveness) goals to optimize spending on campaigns, review revenue before users fully mature to understand LTV, and focus time and money on segments Let them identify whales and minnows and use custom segmentation tools to better understand what is driving them. 4. Build, train and deploy ML models on a large scale

In the past, data scientists had to manually combine ML point solutions, which took a lot of time to develop and experiment with, so few models went into production. To solve this problem, Google Cloud has introduced Vertex AI. It matches all Google Cloud services to build ML under one integrated UI and API.

Vertex AI gives data scientists, analysts, and developers access to the same AI toolkits that Google uses internally, including computer vision, languages, conversations, and structured data. All of these are continually enhanced by Google Research. Vertex AI not only simplifies and accelerates the process of moving ML models from experimentation to production, but also facilitates the discovery of patterns and anomalies, enabling more accurate predictions and better decision making. Vertex AI also allows developers and data analysts to regularly update their ML models to meet rapidly changing needs in highly dynamic markets.

Users without a background in data science can use AutoML to quickly build models and train them without coding. Take advantage of VertexAI’s pre-trained APIs for computer vision, languages, structured data, and conversations. For advanced users who want to dig deeper into custom tools, Vertex AI requires nearly 80% less lines of code to train a model with custom libraries than competing platforms.

SADA helps power up analytics games

As a trusted Google Cloud Premier Partner, SADA has a proven track record of helping organizations leverage the power of Google Cloud to solve their biggest challenges. After partnering with SADA to move to GCP, game studio FUN-GI was able to collect valuable data and perform customized business intelligence analysis. The FUN-GI team was immediately impressed with the ease of deploying and scaling GCP.

Thousands of players and many issues during the soft launch have moved to the global launch of GCP with 11 million downloads while maintaining good data integrity and server performance. You don’t have to worry about scaling. GCP automatic scaling. It works.

FUN-GI, CEO, Alfred Fung

We also helped FlowPlay, a community-based virtual world developer, leverage Google Cloud to maintain the highest levels of system uptime, latency, and performance. These are all the costs of maintaining a company’s profitability. After migrating to GCP, FlowPlays traffic increased by 50%, but the system’s responsiveness doubled, performance improved significantly, and the in-game experience improved.

We can do the same for you. Helps develop an easy-to-understand, apple-to-apple, quantifiable comparison of current infrastructure and GCP. This allows stakeholders to provide the detailed analysis needed to make data-driven decisions. Contact us now for a free, non-obligatory GCP transition assessment.

