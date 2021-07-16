Future of CU: Contactless Cards, Digital Wallets





Credit unions (CUs) are known for responding to consumers with a personal touch and helping small business clients prosper and grow. This has a positive spillover effect on the entire community.

Jeremiah Lotz, PSCU’s Vice President of Digital and Data, told PYMNTS that as the pandemic weakened, CUs needed to step up their digital strategy to maintain momentum.

The conversation took place against the backdrop of sales. A June CU tracker in collaboration with PYMNTS and PSCU found that 36% of members are likely to retire if CU competitors offer contactless payments.

In a nutshell, consumers want the best experience, they’re looking for something that’s convenient for them, and they’re tied to a variety of experiences, including online shopping, payments, and even the use of social media.

When those same consumers make decisions about their interactions and relationships with co-operatives, they expect them to keep up to date with the new technologies and services that are linked to payment innovation.

In June, CU Tracker found that 86% of CU CEOs invested time and money in mobile wallets, while just over one-third invested in contactless cards as well. Said.

In explaining the obvious gap, Lotz said that the difference between credit unions for investing in digital wallets and investing in cards is largely due to the timing of each of these technologies available on the market. Said.

As he said: Making digital wallets available is not necessarily a high-cost initiative from a credit union’s perspective. Much of the innovation and capital allocation will be borne by the wallet providers in the market, thus allowing CUs to expand their portfolio offerings and tokenization capabilities available to their members.

In contrast, from a card perspective, contactless payments require the CU to invest in physical plastic and put it in the hands of its members.

What I’ve seen recently, especially in pandemics, is that merchants are driving contactless payments on both mobile and physical card physical point-of-sale. “

By combining digital wallets and contactless cards, CU strives to be ubiquitous across channels and payment types, allowing consumers to live their daily financial lives with a universal tap-and-go experience across mobile devices and physical cards. You need to be able to do it. The triple-digit growth in debit trading over the past few years represents an opportunity for CUs to step up their efforts with contactless payments.

SMB focus

According to Lotz, CUs also have the opportunity to strengthen their relationships with SMEs, the pillars of their respective communities. He said small businesses were forced to innovate quickly in the midst of a pandemic and had to develop new online channels to reach their customers and keep their businesses alive. He said many small businesses have begun experimenting with curbside delivery, or bringing POS devices directly to (masked) consumers in the car. Alternatively, SMEs are expanding their acceptance of payments, including QR codes and rewards programs, to make storefronts more digital, fluid and flexible, giving customers peace of mind when trading.

Looking to the future, credit unions ensure that members and small businesses (SMBs) understand how contactless and mobile options can help make the commerce ecosystem more effective beyond pandemics. I have a chance to do it.

That’s what consumers are looking for in a contactless card and digital wallet twin engine, he said. And in the end, he said, credit unions would have to invest in both areas.

