Update Google Chrome now to fix this dangerous zero day flaw





Update the Chrome Desktop Browser again on Mac, Windows, or Linux to fix the dangerous “zero-day” flaws already used to attack computer users.

There are still few details about zero-day flaws. In a Google Chrome blog post yesterday (July 15th), it involved “type confusion in V8,” the JavaScript rendering engine used in Chrome, and “Google talks about CVE-2021-30563 exploits. I am aware of the report. [the flaw’s catalogue number] It exists in the wild. “

According to Bleeping Computer, this is the eighth zero-day flaw patched to Chrome this year.

Earlier this week, Google researchers said a “commercial surveillance company” had developed two old Chrome zero-day exploits and sold them to nation-state intelligence agencies. The next day, Microsoft and the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab identified the company as Israeli spyware company Candiru, saying its customers were in the Middle East and the former Soviet Union.

Chrome 91.0.4472.164 has patched seven other flaws, two of which are related to V8 vulnerabilities. Most flaws are categorized as “high” severity, indicating that remote code execution can be hacked over the Internet.

How to update chrome

To update Chrome on Windows and Mac, try closing and restarting your browser. If that doesn’t work, click the three vertical dots in the upper right corner of your browser window.Scroll down[ヘルプ]Place the cursor on[GoogleChromeについて]Click.

A new tab will open, informing you of the version of Chrome you will be using with version 91.0.4472.164 and downloading updates as needed. Then just restart your browser.

Most Linux distributions update Chrome as part of their rolling update schedule, but you may need to tweak your software repository settings to ensure that your builds reach the Google Update Server.

The same is true for updates to other Chromium-based browsers. In Brave, click on the three vertical lines in the upper right corner and scroll down to[設定]Of the menu[ブレイブについて]Click. In Microsoft Edge, click the three vertical dots in the upper right corner and click[ヘルプとフィードバック]Scroll down to[MicrosoftEdgeについて]Click.

In Opera and Vivaldi, click the browser icon in the upper left and scroll down[ヘルプ]Place the cursor on[バージョン情報]Choose.

At the time of writing on Friday noon (July 16th) in New York, none of these other Chromium-based browsers have been updated to the latest version.

Brave uses the same version numbering system as Chrome and Chromium. Opera and Vivaldi use their own system, but the Chromium build number is under the user agent[バージョン情報]It will be displayed on the page. In Edge, type edge: // version / in the address bar and press Enter or Return to see the Chromium build number under your user agent.

Recent Chrome updates

Here is a list of the latest Chrome updates. This allows you to check if your browser is up to date.

