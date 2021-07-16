USICA Bill, CHIPS Act, Tech Research Easily Get Senate Hearings – MeriTalk





A Senate-approved law on July 15 that promotes federal funding for US-based semiconductor manufacturing and provides the National Science Foundation (NSF) with an additional $ 52 billion over five years for research initiatives. Hearings of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transport Commission.

The Senate has already passed the US Innovation Competition Law (USICA), which embodies NSF research and semiconductor funding, but legislators are considering further actions to build resilience in the supply chain, especially in emerging technology sectors. doing.

Witnesses on July 15 supported the promotion of the USICA bill and recommended full funding for the CHIPS Act to rebuild US semiconductor production, as well as funding for research on other emerging technologies. did.

At the heart of the current supply chain challenges we face are to achieve economic growth, national security, and technological and scientific advances that all Americans can now see and feel. A small, often invisible element that is essential for protecting continuous capacity. The director of semiconductors, IBM Research Dario Gil, told the committee.

Semiconductors are the heart of modern electronics that power every aspect of our economy and every aspect of our lives. This phone, all American phones, couldn’t work without them, he continued.

USICA, passed by the Senate, will provide $ 52 billion to fund the CHIPS Act. This is the action required by the government’s 100-day review of supply chain resilience. Witnesses said this was a step in the right direction.

John Miller, Vice President of Policy for the Information Technology Industry (ITI) Council, expressed support for the White House review and supply chains and semiconductor programs included in the USICA Act, and the CHIPS Act included in the USICA is urgent. He said budgetary measures were essential. To maintain competitiveness in the semiconductor field.

He also called for an overall approach to securing the supply chain and the creation of a leadership body to handle supply chain risk management.

The federal government’s ability to provide a consistent regulatory approach and supply chain security guidelines is important to ensure the US innovation economy and supply chain resilience, Miller said in a prepared testimony. I am.

According to Miller, legitimate concerns often manifest themselves in an uncoordinated and inconsistent approach across different departments and institutions. We encouraged the establishment of a leading body in supply chain risk management to manage a coordinated and effective approach to the diverse and different activities that occur at all levels of government.

His other recommendations included funding regional technology hubs across the country to promote innovation and competition in the semiconductor and other emerging technology sectors.

The Senate has already passed USICA, but the House of Representatives has chosen to pass two alternative bills. The three bills may need to be negotiated in a single package that both the House of Representatives and the Senate can vote on.

