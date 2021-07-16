Weird West blends westerns and fantasy and arrives this fall





Weird West will be available on PS4, PC and Xbox One in the fall of 2021 and will put players in the shoes of five characters adventuring in the strange and fantastic wild west of ghouls, werewolves and magic. Developer WolfEye Studios has also released a new Journeys trailer that tells the story behind each character and some of the places and enemies players encounter.

Dark fantasy follows five characters, each with a unique backstory and special abilities. Each character explores different parts of the game, eventually intertwining the story to unravel a greater mystery about the strange west of the wild. One of these characters is a bounty hunter. A retired sniper who enjoyed farming life before returning to revenge after his son was killed, his husband disappeared, and he woke up with a strange burn on his neck.

Another character is a werewolf belonging to a religious group known as the Absolutionist, who was cornered by a rival faction in a battle over the center of the west. Gunslingers have the ability to transform into werewolves, but at a cost. He also has a strange mark on his neck. A strange prophecy connects these five characters, along with three other characters known as Pigman, Guardian, and Future Sheer. This focuses on the story and, like other simulation games such as Disco Elysium, allows players to make dialogue choices that will affect the outcome of future events.

The game itself features a unique blend of RPG and shooter mechanics that allows players to take advantage of a combination of fast-paced top-down shooting and magical abilities to help them along the journey. Each character has its own strengths and weaknesses, with levels that encourage players to take advantage of environmental hazards such as explosives and fire.

Raphal Colantonio, co-founder of Arkane Studios, previously worked on Dishonored and Prey and founded Wolf Eye Studios with Julien Roby, Executive Producer of Arkane Studios. WeirdWestwas was first announced at The Game Awards in 2019.

You can check out the official weird West Journeys trailer below:

Weird West will be available on PS4, PC and Xbox One in the fall of 2021.

[Source: PS Blog]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.playstationlifestyle.net/2021/07/16/weird-west-release-date/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos