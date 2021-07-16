Soft robots can play Super Mario Bros.





The idea that robots will one day self-aware and start a war to wipe out humanity is funny. Instead, we all starve to death as they slowly take over all their last jobs until the world’s population becomes unemployed and unable to shop in automated grocery stores. And even those who make a living from Twitch’s speed-running video games now seem unsafe.

Another assumption about the future of movie-based automata like Star Wars and Terminator is that robots are always made of metal and look like armored walking suits. It’s a durable and powerful approach to waging war across space and time, but it’s not always safe when interacting with humans. When I visit a factory that uses a robot arm to perform various tasks, I find a barrier that prevents human workers from approaching anywhere because every time a robot hits a human, a skin bag full of meat and bones is lost. I will.

A team of researchers at the University of Maryland is working on a completely different approach to robotics, building robotics from soft, fluffy, human-like materials. The field is known as soft robotics and is gradually becoming popular in mainstream media. In the animated movie Big Hero 6, an inflatable robot called Big Hero 6 is designed to perform medical diagnostics and treatments and interact with patients without injuring them. This is the same as hitting a beach ball and not being able to enter the ER. ..

Researchers at the University of Maryland have advanced the field of soft robotics with a fully assembled, fully functional soft robotics hand that can jointly move individual individuals using a single control mechanism. Is to be 3D printed. A typical robot uses either a series of servomotors or a pneumatic piston to activate all points of tuning. That approach allows for precise control and movement, but it also requires a lot of power, a lot of programming, and a lot of complexity, which also often leads to a lot of failures.

Created at the University’s Bioinspired Advanced Manufacturing (BAM) laboratory, 3D-printed hands come out of a printer with an internal complete fluid circuit that allows the fingers of the hand to actually move. The liquid pumped through the fluid circuit of the hand brings it to life so that it is rigid enough to inflate a long, supple balloon into a balloon animal. Normally, soft robotics requires a separate pump to pump fluid to every moving part, but this hand is driven by just one and can move a specific finger by simply changing the pressure of the pump. ..

When low pressure is applied, the index finger moves, and by increasing the pressure from there, the hands of the other fingers can also be moved one by one. To demonstrate the effectiveness of the new approach, researchers paired their hands with the NES controller and used their fingers to press various buttons, including directional pads. By programming low-pressure, medium-pressure, and high-pressure operating patterns, the robot hand was able to successfully complete the first level of Super Mario Brothers in NES in less than 90 seconds.

The world record for completing the first level of Super Mario Bros. is less than 12 seconds, so speed runners in the world don’t have to worry yet from this new robot. But it shows another radical new way of thinking about robots. With 3D printing and soft materials, you can not only quickly create a fully functional bot, but also at an affordable price without sacrificing functionality. If all the robots in the world are squeezed like rotten bananas, they are also much less scared to interact and movies like Terminator will look laughing and outdated.

