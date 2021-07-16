Federal Banking Observers want banks to help people who don’t have a bank account





Reaching and servicing people without bank accounts has been a persistent challenge for federal agencies. But with the premonition that the banks themselves can help those who do not have so-called bank accounts, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation has launched a technology sprint to come up with the technology and technology it describes as exactly what it does. Did. In addition, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation with Tom Taemin turned to Sultan Meguji, Chief Innovation Officer of FDIC.

Tom Taemin: Mr. Meguji, I’m glad to meet you.

Sultan Meguji: Thank you Tom. I’m glad I was here.

Tom Taemin: Tell us about the sprint. You are looking for a way the bank itself can help people who do not have a bank account-slightly ironic.

Sultan Meghji: That sounds a little ironic. But I would say it’s open to more than just banks. Our view is that there are many people in the FinTech ecosystem, banks, and community groups who understand the population who do not currently have a bank account. We look forward to hearing from you. In our view, Texprint is the easiest to listen to these communities, hear the great ideas there, hear that they are already successful, find new ways and endorse them in the system. It is a method. Too many Americans still don’t have great bank accounts.

Tom Taemin: And can people who generally don’t have a bank account communicate in other ways? That is, do they have a computer account or an email account? Or do you tend to be homeless, as I imagine?

Sultan Meguji: That’s right. A survey of households without a bank account still shows that millions of households and tens of millions of Americans do not have a bank account. And it’s all over the course of life, it’s hard to say that there isn’t one category or one geography or one racial group. It has a very wide spectrum. As a result, we anticipate that there will be multiple ideas that will affect different communities in different ways. That’s why we designed Texprint the way we did. And we really want to emphasize that it is a broad challenge for the whole country.

Tom Taemin: And one of the assumptions below is the fact that the definition of the bank itself is changing? In many ways, it’s becoming a pure digital entity in the first place.

Sultan Meguji: Of course. Over the last 18-24 months, we have seen more technological changes in the banking sector than in the last few decades. And it’s all about mobile-first banking, where you just download the app and sign up for a bank account, to the pandemic challenges you’re still experiencing at your branch office. is open. And the last thing we want is that many have and don’t have in the banking system. Digital technology always reinforces the usual version of what’s called a bank, but we’re not creating a banking system for just a few people, we’re actually creating a banking system for everyone. Americans need to make sure they are.

Tom Taemin: And out of curiosity, does the FDIC insure accounts for unincorporated banks, digital entity-type banks?

Sultan Meghji: Well, we only insure the bank accounts of banks. Currently, there are banks that provide their services to non-bank entities. And obviously we are doing some work there. But basically, the FDIC’s mission is to secure a bank account, not a non-bank account.

Tom Taemin: Yes, does the bank need to have a building recently to qualify as a bank?

Sultan Meguji: Not really. That is, in general, you’ll see a couple where one building could be one branch, etc., but it doesn’t have to be. There are various institutions that are FDIC insurance charter institutions rather than traditional branch banks.

Tom Taemin: But if you want, there is a way to implement the solution.

Sultan Meghji: If necessary, our review process is very robust and takes volatility into account. Because even in front of this digital environment, you will see a very small bag. Perhaps there are 10 employees in a small town far from here. DC we are talking about. But then you’ll also see some of the largest banks in the country we survey. And there is a robust inspection system that fits all of them.

Tom Taemin: We are talking to Sultan Meguji. He is the Chief Innovation Officer of the FDIC. And what’s going back to tech print and looking for someone you want to get it for?

Sultan Meghji: I am very much looking forward to almost every organization submitting an application and coming to talk about it. Currently, there are various plays on the market. And I’m very much looking forward to helping this community emerge and understand how to fill this last mile gap, all these great banking products and services, how to get out of the market, and how to get it. I am. Of the average American.

Tom Taemin: I see. Do you think the banks themselves can participate in this or become scholars?

Sultan Meghji: Of course, the application period is about one week. In addition, we have already received nearly 30 applications, which far exceeds our actual expectations. And it ranges from small banks to large banks, small tech companies, large tech companies, payment processors, and various nonprofits. Therefore, we expect a fairly robust and heterogeneous community of participants.

Tom Taemin: And do you give Challenge Grants to advance the best ideas and how does it work?

Sultan Meghji: Well, basically, Phase 1 is the tech sprint they’re coming to and shows something. We had these great demo days, get the chance to be a cheerleader. And downstream, it builds on other established activities. So last year we created what we call the Rapid Phase Prototyping Program. This allows organizations to move quickly through a federal procurement process that was previously less rapid. We also worked on setting standards and working with nonprofits and other organizations to create this as the first step towards a multi-step program to ensure that these features are on the market.

Tom Taemin: So those who were blown away in this first round make money to further develop their ideas, how does it work?

Sultan Meghji: So high tech prints don’t have money. That’s one of the things I wanted to avoid in Part 1. But in Part 2, and downstream, there are various ways in which we can encourage this program to be possible.

Tom Taemin: I understand. And when you imagine it in your own mind without trying to guide someone through a tech sprint that may not be sending something. But if – imagine that you’ve recently passed the Appalachian Mountains, it’s possible that there are people in the United States who are poor and don’t have a bank account. What do you envision so that such people can join the bank? And how can banks help them?

Sultan Meguji: That’s a great question, Tom. I’m from a small town in the middle of Illinois. There are about 500 people. So I didn’t grow up in the big cities of New York City. In addition, the number of banks has declined in the last 30 years from about 35,000 in the 1980s to less than 5,000 nationwide. That’s a pretty big reduction. And we see a lot of banking deserts. As a result, there are many places not only in certain urban areas, but also in many rural areas where there may be one bank or one branch in the county, and perhaps in traditional agricultural communities that do not exist. I will. As much family farming and more industrial farming. There is a clear tremor in the universe. I don’t want anyone to lead, but even if I’m less interested in learning how this program can help rural Americans like any other community, I’m just as I can tell you. There are no bank accounts and many of them are very rural.

Tom Taemin: So one of the big challenges seems to be motivating banks to be there, not the services themselves.

Sultan Meghji: As a federal employee, I hesitate to use the term incentive. Please encourage instead. But as you know, banks are a non-profit organization, and it’s clear that banks have a lot to do to maximize their bottom line. But there were several ways to reach these great customers. And hopefully, if nothing else, we should think of ways to reach these great customers, be in their bank, and work through this program to move ourselves through the system. Can help show that there are people who should. The first is a deposit account that may be a mortgage or credit card. There are various downstream applications that we consider valuable to people to find that American dream.

Tom Taemin: In the telephone industry, there has been a universal service fund for decades and decades to make the phone accessible to everyone. Banks do not have such a mechanism. But maybe-

Sultan Meghji: Interestingly, there is a program called GetBanked, and I think it’s a step in that direction. And there was some great coverage about it, your listeners can see it. However, the idea is that all banks in this country need to offer a free bank account from scratch. It’s not a burden for someone to use it instead of using an alternative financial service that probably costs more. It does not necessarily encourage correct behavior when it comes to how it operates in the financial system.

Tom Taemin: I understand. Again, back to tech print, what’s the deadline here? And what is the timeline we are looking at?

Sultan Meguji: Of course. Therefore, the application will end on the 20th. This will be announced here next week. And we are very excited about that. At the end of that cycle, there is a series of weeks of programs that people go through and formalize their applications. Then, before and after Labor Day, there will be a demo day where the selected parties will show off what they are. What is done, what is its value, and how to quantify it. And there will be other activities downstream, but we haven’t announced it.

Tom Taemin: I see. Sultan Meghji is FDIC’s Chief Innovation Officer. Thank you for your participation.

Sultan Meguji: Thank you.

