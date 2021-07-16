Second public beta of Apple Seeds iOS 15, iPadOS 15, tvOS 15, watchOS 8





Apple today seeded the second beta of iOS and iPad OS 15 into public beta testers, allowing non-developers to download and test new updates prior to their fall release. The second public beta will be available two weeks after Apple releases the first public beta.

Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple’s beta test program can wirelessly download iOS and iPad OS 15 updates after installing the appropriate certificate from the public beta website. iOS 15 adds new FaceTime features, tools to reduce distractions, and updated notifications. , And enhanced privacy. ‌FaceTime‌ supports SharePlay for watching TV, listening to music, sharing screens with friends, and the Shared with You feature tracks songs, website links, photos, etc. sent by friends. To do.

Focus is designed to allow you to continue your task by removing unwanted notifications when you’re busy. There is also a new notification overview feature that prevents non-essential notifications from flooding all day long.

Safari has been redesigned with a compact tab bar at the bottom of the screen. In addition, tab groups allow you to save open tabs later. The map has a new zoomed-out globe view and a new 3D view in some cities, as well as road details and AR-based walking direction features.

The wallet app supports IDs and more types of keys in iOS 15, a new photo that uses memory updates and intelligence on the device to recognize, search and copy text in images Get the live text function. Spotlight is better than ever, and Siri requests are now processed directly on your device.

Email privacy protection in the email app prevents senders from looking at your IP address to know if you opened an email. The App Privacy Report provides details on how often your app uses permissions such as access to your camera and location.

There are many other new features in iOS and the iPad OS 15 and more details are available in bulk. The latest developer beta introduces improvements to Safari, updates to the Focus interface, and more. All of these should be in the second public beta.

Apple has also seeded the new public beta of tvOS 15 and watchOS 8 into the public beta test group. To download tvOS 15, open the Settings app on your Apple TV and[システム]Under[ソフトウェアアップデート]After moving to the section and signing up for beta testing on Apple’s public beta website,[パブリックベータアップデートを入手]Toggle.

‌WatchOS8‌ can be downloaded You can download it after upgrading your iPhone to the public beta version of ‌iOS15‌. After installing iOS 15, you must also install the appropriate “watchOS 8” profile from Apple’s beta software website.To access the software, use the ‌iPhone‌Apple Watch app[一般]>[ソフトウェアアップデート]Go to. To update, your Apple Watch must have a 50% battery life, be placed on the charger, and be within the “iPhone” range.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2021/07/16/apple-seeds-ios-15-public-beta-2/

