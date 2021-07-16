Steam deck pre-order runs into technical issues





Today, Valve has launched a paid reservation for the recently announced Steam Deck. This is a powerful portable PC that makes a comparison with the Nintendo Switch. However, shortly after the pre-order was launched, Steam ran into server errors and other frustrating issues.

Starting today at 1:00 pm EST, Valve began allowing you to pay $ 5 to pre-register for your Steam deck. Within seconds of the Steam deck pre-order being published, people started sharing frustrating issues and errors on Twitter. During this time, some members of Kotakus staff also struggled to process pre-orders.

Of course, people desperately tried to go through the purchasing process, which had potential problems with the online pre-ordering process, including server crashes and endless screen loads. Some customers have come across an error message warning that they are trying to buy too many items too soon, or worse, they can’t even launch the Steam client. (This happened to me, and I didn’t even try to get a steam deck. I just wanted to play the game.)

Others are stuck with some of the protection that valves are installed to prevent the scalper from grabbing all the handheld computers. When Valve unveiled its Steam deck yesterday, the FAQ states that only those who purchased something on Steam before June 2021 can pre-order the console in the first 48 hours of availability. It was being done. It sounds clever, but some people, including some of us here at Kotaku, were mistakenly informed that their account was too new to book a steam deck today.

Yes, yet another hot new electronic gaming device had a terrible pre-order process. Raise your hand if you are shocked. (I can’t see my hands.)

Announced on July 15th, Steam Deck is Valves spins on a portable gaming console and seems to be heavily influenced by the Nintendo Switch. Players can load Steam games and play them on the go (but not all), or connect their devices to the dock and play on their TVs. The Steam deck will begin shipping in three flavors this December. The 64GB eMMC-based version is $ 400 and the 512GB NVMe flagship is $ 650.

Pre-order now from the Valves store page on the Stream Deck. As of 1:35 pm Eastern Standard Time, many people have begun sharing messages on Twitter and have finally been able to confirm their order. And the good news here at Kotaku: All of our staff who wanted it were able to confirm their purchase. The miracle of Christmas in July.

