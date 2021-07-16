Complete Guide: How To Choose The Right Washing Machine For Your Home

Purchasing a washing machine is a personal decision, as every household has different laundry requirements. Moreover, purchasing the right washing machine makes the process of doing your laundry extremely convenient. On the other hand, a wrong washing machine makes things difficult for you, and you may end up regretting making the wrong choice.

Every brand has its defining qualities. While LG makes excellent washing machines in the premium segment, IFB washing machines are known to be cost effective and come loaded with features. Thus, it’s important to conduct thorough research and find out the kind of washer that suits your family. Luckily, there’s an easy way to do so. Below, we have listed important factors that you need to consider while deciding on the ideal washing machine for your home.

Size and Capacity

The first aspect you need to consider is the size and capacity of your washing machine. You should choose a load capacity so that you’re able to complete all your laundry in one wash cycle, without the need to repeat it. For instance, for a family of 1-2 members, you can purchase a washing machine that comes with a load capacity of 5-6kgs. For a household with 3-4 people, a washer with a 7kg capacity is ideal. On the other hand, if your family consists of 5-6 members, then it is recommended that you opt for an 8kg washer. If you live in a joint family with more than 6 members, then you have to purchase a fully automatic washing machine with a 9-10kg load capacity.

If your frequency of doing laundry is higher, consider a capacity larger than the one that corresponds to your family size. However, it’s important to note that machines with a higher capacity are bigger, and they consume more water and power. So make sure that the washing machine you purchase easily fits in your space, and allows room for comfortable operation.

Semi-Automatic or Fully Automatic Washing Machine

Semi-automatic machines require manual intervention, such as filling the tank with water, transferring clothes from the washer tub to the dryer tub, and emptying the tank. These are more affordable, power-efficient, and low on water consumption.

Fully automatic washing machines complete the entire laundry process without needing human intervention. Everything from washing to drying is done autonomously, which means the user only has to put the clothes in and start the wash cycle. These come with more advanced features and typically consume more water and electricity.

Front-Load or Top-Load Washing Machine

Semi-automatic machines only come in top-load variants, whereas fully automatic ones come in front-load and top-load variants.

As the name suggests, a top-load washer allows you to load and unload the clothes from the top of the machine. In a front-load washer, clothes are loaded and unloaded from the front part of the machine. IFB washing machines are among the best front-load models in India. The major points of difference between these two types of washing machines are mentioned below:

Ergonomically, top-load machines are better than front-load ones, as there’s no need to bend while loading the machine

Front-load machines are more expensive than top-load models. These are also heavier than compared to top-load washers.

Front-load machines consume less power and water than their top-load counterparts

Front-load machines are less noisy, and also provide a better cleaning quality, as they are more gentle on the clothes. Additionally, they have a faster spin cycle as compared to top-load washers.

Other Factors

After you’ve ascertained the type of washing machine you want to buy, you need to consider other factors such as

Spin Cycle/Speed

The spin cycle entails the time a washing machine takes for drying the clothes after the wash cycle. Spin speed is measured in RPM (revolutions per minute), and a higher RPM signifies better drying capability of the washer.

Energy Efficiency

Washing machines also come with BEE ratings, similar to other electronic appliances. A higher star rating implies better energy efficiency of the machine. However, higher-rated machines are also more expensive.

Wash Features

Modern washing machines come with a plethora of wash features that provide convenience during the wash process. These include temperature control, pre-soak settings, hard water processing, inverter technology, and bubble wash to name a few. Based on your requirements and budget, you can go for a model with the wash features of your preference. For instance, certain IFB washing machine models come with an anti-allergen feature that removes allergens and gives you clean clothes that are 99.9% germ-free. A feature like this is preferred by families who have babies.

To explore the available models in each of the above-mentioned categories, you can head over to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store, and use the filters to display washing machine models that cater to your requirements. For instance, if you want to purchase an IFB washing machine with a load capacity of 7 kg, you can use the brand and capacity filters, and you will get the desired results. Moreover, the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store offers attractive discounts and deals on a range of appliances, so you can get the best price on your washing machine.