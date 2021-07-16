President Biden issues executive order encouraging CFPB to act on 1033 data access and UDAAP | Arent Fox





On July 9, 2021, President Biden signed an Executive Order (EO) important to the consumer financial services industry. The EO encourages the Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB or Bureau) to begin rulemaking under Section 1033 of the Dodd-Frank Act, which governs financial data access rights for FinTech or bank customers. .. The US policy behind this mission is in line with the desire to encourage open banking standards, albeit in a more fragmented way than what is already done in the UK. Nonetheless, it is important for enterprises to understand that various CFPB concerns about data privacy and data management remain central to management.

Second, the EO also encourages the CFPB to continue enforcing the law in section 1031 of the Dodd-Frank Act. This requirement of Biden is virtually in line with the government’s comprehensive goals. Conceptually, Biden’s federal policy is that every company deserves a complete and fair opportunity to achieve the best of capitalism. Disadvantages of other businesses that are compliant. During the issuance of the EO, Biden said in an official statement that “non-competitive capitalism is exploitation” and “true capitalism relies on fair and open competition.” As the Biden administration did here, the White House has never been, so it is at the forefront of UDAAP concerns about the work the CFPB must do to advance the White House’s goals for fair competition and open banking. I put it in.

Also noteworthy is the situation in which this EO occurs. However, from a concrete point of view, the CFPB is already working on a survey of the vast number of comment letters submitted by the general public in response to the CFPB’s solicitation under Section 1033. The proposed rule-making is the first of its kind, a patchwork quilt of federal and state privacy regulations created by innovation.

The existing CFPB work on the 1033 is based on what former director Kathy Kraninger said under the Trump administration. She emphasized how regulations should be promulgated in spite of innovations that benefit consumers so that they can manage their data while using new technologies. As a result, 1033 rulemaking has always been able to impact payments, lead generators, peer-to-peer lending, online transactions, crypto trading, improved credit scores, financial management and other types of products and services. Transfer of financial records. In addition to the existing complexity, the CFPB can also hold technology companies (as service providers in the financial services business) liable for violations of consumer privacy rules, such as those attempted by CFPB solicitations.

For convenience, we have summarized the 45 questions contained in the CFPB 1033 solicitation into eight major categories of topics previously written here.

As stated in November 2020, the CFPB defines, and defines, UDAAP (Dodd-Frank Act sections 1031 and 1036) for consumer data access, although not explicitly stated in the solicitation. We may evaluate the requested comments to determine how. , Built on decades of precedent by the Federal Trade Commission. The CFPB publication question provides a working blueprint for doing so.

Now, by executive order, the Biden administration has just put rocket fuel into consumer finance regulation and existing obligations of technology companies.

