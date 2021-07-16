Warzone & Cold War Update Today (July 16)





The Season 4 Reloaded Update has recently been released in War Zone and Cold War, with lots of new things available to players. Starting with the new zombie map, Mauer Der Toten, there are new weapons, perks and more added to the game.

Details: Call of Duty Vanguard reveals that it is likely to arrive via Warzone in late August

Warzone & Cold War received a new update today. Here is the complete patch note.

Warzone & Cold War Update Today (July 16th) Patch Note NEW LEAGUE PLAY REWARDS ARRIVE

We’ve added a newCall of Duty League-themed League Play Rewards to help competitive fans start unlocking in Season 4 Reloaded. This includes exclusive Pro Issue Weapon Blueprints, Weapon Charms, Stickers, Emblems, as well as a new XP bonus of up to 10,000 XP when you reach the Victory Milestone. 10 to 100.

Start winning from this weekend’s league play event to make progress towards these new rewards.

10 wins: Weapon charm, sticker, emblem 20 wins: Proissue pistol blueprint, weapon charm, sticker, emblem 35 wins: Weapon charm, sticker, emblem 50 wins: Proissue assault trifle blueprint, weapon charm, sticker, emblem 75 Wins: Weapon Charms, Stickers, and Emblem 100 Wins: Pro Issue SMG Blueprints, Weapon Charms, Stickers, and Emblem MP + ZOMBIES GAMEPLAY IMPROVEMENTS

This update also includes some new bug fixes and gameplay improvements for multiplayer and zombies. In MP, fixed an issue where players couldn’t respawn after a nuclear score streak when their teammates were controlling a remote score streak, and fixed issues other than the Hit Season 4 Challenge.

Mauer der Toten fixes stability issues related to The Disciple and CRBR-S, exploits related to Tombstone Soda, and issues that could occur in one of the steps of the main quest (no spoilers!). There is.

Later today, we planned to deploy an update on some Xbox Series X players to address an issue where Mauer der Toten could be missing textures, objects, or audio. Keep an eye on the Trello board for updates to this issue and other known issues.

2XP + 2WXP WEEKEND NOW LIVE

Ready to rank up? Double XP + Double Weapon XP Weekend has arrived at Black Ops Cold Warand Warzone and is currently live until July 19th. Level up twice as fast on MPs, Zombies, Verdansk, and River’s Island throughout the weekend.

Here are the new features in today’s update:

global

Event

2XP + 2WXP Weekend Double XP and Double Weapon XP will be live at Black Ops Cold Warand Warzone from 10am July 16th to 10am July 19th.

UI

Addressed a UI error that could appear in multiple locations. MULTIPLAYER

Score streak

Addressed an issue where players could not respawn after being killed by a nuclear score streak while their teammates were controlling a remote score streak.

Task

Addressed an issue where the Nothing but the Hits Season Four Challenge would not reset properly on death. LEAGUE PLAY

League play rewards

A new victory milestone that awards Call of Duty League-themed weapon blueprints, weapon charms, stickers, and emblems with an XP bonus of up to 10,000 XP when you reach a specific victory milestone starting in Season 4. Added a challenge. Emblem20 Wins: Pistol Blueprint, Weapon Charm, Sticker, Emblem35 Wins: Weapon Charm, Sticker, Emblem50 Wins: Assault Rifle Blueprint, Weapon Charm, Sticker, Emblem75 Wins: Weapon Charm, Sticker, Emblem100 Wins: SMG Blueprint, Weapon Charm, Sticker, Emblem zombie

Wall of the dead

Fixed stability issues related to Stability Disciples and CRBR-S Wonder Weapons. Main Quest Addressed an issue that could occur at Ghost Station during the Main Quest. Gameplay Closed the exploit with Toomstone Soda.

