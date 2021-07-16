Important Life Hacks You Need to Know

No one ever said life is easy, but we should all strive to work smarter, not harder. Just because a task is difficult doesn’t mean we should break our backs to solve it. Sometimes, it’s necessary to go to the experts for those curveballs we all must face from time to time. You wouldn’t necessarily want to learn how to file your taxes on April 14th, for instance. There are times when we have to help ourselves, and that’s where life hacks can come in. We looked far and wide to bring a list of hacks that could save your bacon (in more ways than one). With that, let’s dive into a handful of tricks that’ll be worth jotting down.

Clean Your Keyboard (And Other Hard To Reach Areas)

Those of us that linger over our computers sometimes spill things. It happens to the best of us, but our keyboards suffer for it. An easy fix for those tiny gaps? Take your vacuum and place a ketchup bottle lid (the picnic kind with the pointy top over the end of the hose and voila, you have an instant detailer! The best part? This little hack solves many irritating problems. Are the fans on your computer dusty? Is your smartphone’s audio jack filled with dreaded pocket sand? Is your laptop overheating from a huge and dusty clog? No problem! This could even help you avoid potentially pricey repairs from overheated electronics. Get your device clean so you can get back to business, like maybe seeking out start up loans for that sweet work-from-home 3D printing business.

Start A Fire…With Chips?

Picture this: you’re camping, it’s been a great day getting back to nature; the birds are singing, the sun is shining, and you’ve been blessed with an amazing array of flora and fauna as you gather wood for the night’s fire. The sun is setting and it’ll be dark enough that you won’t be able to see your very hand before your face. It suddenly hits you that you’ve been so busy communing with mother earth that you forgot to gather kindling. What do you do? Go through your snacks and grab the chips. Tortilla chips are the best, but in a pinch, regular ol’ potato chips will do. Just place them in and around your logs like you would with regular kindling and light them. Before you know it, you’ll have that fire blazing.

Carry-All Your Groceries In One Trip

Let’s face it; no one likes carrying groceries into the house. What seemed like a great idea at the time (because of the shopping cart and the coupons) turns into an annoyance when the time comes to offload your bounty. But there are times when you may find yourself in an unexpected rush while trying to haul this gross tonnage of snacks, like answering a phone call or trying to flag someone down. In those moments, it’d be great to have a free hand. The next time you head out to go grocery shopping, stop by a hardware store and grab a strong carabiner; one that’s rated for heavy lifting. Keep it in your trunk, and the next time you head to the store to stock up, there you’ll have it– away to haul all your bagged groceries in one easy trip. Then you can get back to answering your kid’s question of “how do cough drops work?” without that last bag clenched in between your teeth.

Iron Your Button-Up Shirt

It may seem like an obvious one, but you want to look your best at your next special event, be it a graduation, meeting, or interview. But there’s one problem. Your lucky blue button-up shirt needs to be ironed. How do you solve this laundry-related hindrance? Just flip the shirt inside out and iron it like you normally would. Just take care not to linger on the buttons too long; a burnt shirt is one thing, but having buttons melted into it? You don’t need that kind of hassle. It might not seem like a big thing, but first impressions can often mean the difference between landing your dream job and heading back to the drawing board.

How To Find Your Exit (And Reduce Your Driving Anxiety)

We’ve all been on the road; some of us commute long distances to work—some of us even need to hit the interstate to make those connections to head to the office. There are some of us who dislike tackling such a busy stretch of road, and there are those who are hitting the road for the first time and don’t know all the ins and outs of being a savvy driver. But the ones of us with driving anxiety might find relief in knowing a simple way to find your exit on a confusing highway. When you’re looking at the road signs for your exit, note what side of the sign they appear on. If the exit number appears on the top left of the giant green road sign, that’s where it’s gonna be; ditto for the right. Speaking of being behind on the road…

Finding Your Gas Tank

This one is a biggie. Say you’ve rented a car for the weekend and you’re heading down the road. Now that you know how to find those occasionally confusing exits, you’re king of the highway. You hear a telltale ding, and to your surprise, you notice the gas light is on. With all the madness of packing for your trip, you somehow missed the fact that the last renter didn’t gas up. After a moment of hunting a gas station, you pull in, relieved. Now for the interesting part: you gotta locate the gas tank. You don’t want to have to get out, check, then have to back up and pull around the right way only to lose your spot at the pump. Just look at the gas symbol on your dashboard. The little arrow next to the pump icon is pointing towards the gas tank. It’s a necessary feature that has gone under our noses forever but has always been at the ready.

ID Your Keys In A Flash

Sometimes we have a lot of keys; front door, back door, attic, work shed, etc. Here’s a fairly quick and simple way to differentiate between your monstrous pile of keys. Just take different colored nail polish and paint the head of the keys with it. Other paints could chip easily, but nail polish is more resilient. Plus, if you use brighter colors (like neon), it’ll be easier to find your dropped keys in those irritating car seat gaps, infinitely hungry couch cushions, and dim parking lots.

While it might not always be an easy world, there are ways around our mutual difficulties. Hopefully, these hacks will help you; they may even prove vital to your safety. Maybe you’ll land that job with a great first impression (and great resume); conquer your highway anxiety, start a roaring fire on a freezing night, or clean that keyboard so you can finish the essay that lands you that all-too-important A on your final. With these particular life hacks and the galaxy of others available, we can shave time off of monotonous tasks so we can get back to the more important things. So good luck and good hacking.