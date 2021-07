Google executives resign after an aggressive manifesto about the anti-Semitic past

Google broke up with cloud service executives after announcing a LinkedIn manifesto about Israeli-Palestinian relations and his fierce anti-Semitic past. CNBC reports that Google has faced internal criticism of Amr Awadallah, vice president of developer relations at Google Cloud. Awadara said he published the work to promote tolerance and understanding, but employees opposed how Awadara described the Jews and expressed concern about his past beliefs.

Awadallah has started a post “We are one!” On June 13th. In the declaration that I hated Jews, all Jews! The emphasis here is on the past tense. The 10,000-word manifest said he was very cautious about working with Stanford University research adviser and VMWare founder Mendel Rosenberg, but Rosenburg turned me into a Jewish lover to be honest. Discussed his upbringing in Egypt. Awadallah also quoted a 23andMe analysis saying he has 0.1 percent Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry to claim to belong.[s] To a Jewish ethnic group by DNA.

This made my job as one of your colleagues much more difficult

At least one Google employee, Daniel Golding, has publicly commented on this post. On the other hand, I am grateful that you no longer hate my children. On the other hand, this made my job as one of your colleagues much more difficult. The previous situation made it difficult to become a Jewish leader on Google. This made it almost unacceptable, Golding wrote. It annoys me because I don’t know why you write this under your title and affiliated company. You could simply do this as an individual.

CNBC spoke with an employee who said that Awadallahs’ leadership style was already frustrating and that this post made it difficult for employees to carry out effective developer relationships. Awadallah joined Google in 2019 after co-founding cloud service company Cloudera. After a tense all-members meeting with Awadallah about the post, Google Cloud’s Vice President of Engineering and Products, Eyal Manor, reportedly sent an internal email announcing his resignation. According to CNBC, today is Amr Awadallahs on the last day at Google and I would like to share some of my reading. Google declined to comment on the story, and Awadara did not immediately respond to the request for comment. Verge was able to confirm his departure from the company.

Google, along with other tech companies, has faced growing internal conflicts in recent years. Employees objected to allegations of prejudice and sexual harassment, including the dismissal of a prominent artificial intelligence ethics researcher who expressed concern about corporate AI, and the failure to achieve its defined ideals. In an email reviewed by CNBC, Manor said that working at Google was particularly difficult due to many organizational changes and leadership shifts, but we all survived the pandemic. There is no merit of being directly connected like before.

