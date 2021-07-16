Pneumatic soft robot hand used to play Super Mario Bros.





Robot hands offer many possibilities for a variety of applications, but their mechanical complexity still limits the possible applications. The new pneumatic hand is much simpler, but still dexterous enough to be used to play video games.

Traditional electronic robot hands typically require separate control lines to be routed to each finger. This has to be bulkier, more energy consuming, and more laborious overall than other methods. In addition, the manufacturing cost is high.

Led by Asst. Ryan D, a researcher at the University of Maryland. Professor Sochol set out to develop a less complex but still capable alternative. The result is a 3D-printed, three-fingered soft robot hand. This hand allows you to move each finger individually as the air pressure changes.

Another compressor pumps air into your hand through a single rubber hose. At the fingertips of the hose are three non-electric devices known as “fluid transistors.” Each of these transistors is designed to open and let air flow through each finger in response to a variety of low, medium and high air pressures.

When air flows in, your fingers contract and point downwards. Therefore, one of the fingers can be selectively activated by changing the pressure of the air delivered to the hand. When the air flow is completely stopped, all three fingers are raised to the neutral position.

Soft robot hand with fluid transistor visible at the base of each finger

University of Maryland

Sochol and his team successfully completed the first level of Super Mario Bros. video games by hand-pressing a button on the original system’s Nintendo controller in a demonstration of their creation. In addition, they were able to complete it in less than 90 seconds.

Scientists now want to adapt technology for use in applications such as customizable prostheses, surgical instruments, and rehab equipment … and they do what other groups do as well. It’s easy.

“We share all design files freely, so anyone can easily download, modify on demand, do 3D printing on their own printers, or any soft robot or fluid like us. It can also be done through circuit elements, “says Sochol. “We hope that this open source 3D printing strategy will increase the adoption of soft robots with accessibility, dissemination, reproducibility, and integrated fluid circuits, and thus accelerate progress in this area.”

This study has been published in a paper recently published in the journal Science Advances.

Source: University of Maryland

