PlayStation and Netflix game partnership rumored after app data leak





Data miners are leaking images found in the Netflix app code, suggesting that the company may be affiliated with PlayStation.

After finding PlayStation-related images in the app’s data, rumors of a game partnership between Netflix and PlayStation are spreading online. Netflix plans to enter the gaming industry, according to a report Wednesday, and has hired a former Electronic Arts executive as vice president of game development.

Before proceeding, it’s important to remember that this information is from a leak and has not been confirmed by either Netflix or PlayStation. PlayStation hasn’t been the most familiar to some big companies in history, but Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan says he’s trying to do better. It’s as if console makers might have other plans on how to extend their presence beyond PlayStation consoles and cross-play.

Well-known software data miner Steve Moser tweeted a thread containing some interesting images found in Netflix code. First, he revealed the potential logo and name of a Netflix game venture (read “NGame”), and a shark icon that references the project’s “Shark” codename. But more interestingly, Moser also found an image of Tsushima’s ghost cover art and an abstract rendering of what is clearly two PS5 DualSense controllers. Moser couldn’t find any concrete confirmation that PlayStation and Netflix are partnering outside the image, and it’s unclear what they can do. Potential placeholder data between them.

That said, all images appear to be official. If Moser can dig deep enough to find the codename for the project, it’s no wonder these images are the first to see Netflix gaming products. Of course, that doesn’t mean that an exclusive partnership with PlayStation is automatically planned. Fully Netflix will also house Xbox and Nintendo games, and that data may simply have been overlooked or not yet added. (However, another Nintendo-Netflix partnership may be unlikely).

Another question here is that PlayStation already has its own subscription-based streaming service in the form of PlayStation Now. PlayStation Now is still receiving new featured games on a regular basis. So Sony is still investing resources in it. It’s strange that PlayStation directly contributes to competing third-party game streaming services. It’s not unheard of, but it’s definitely a featureless decision for the normally booked platform owners.

Other than video games, Sony and Netflix are already in business in 2021. In April, the two giants are very familiar with each other, as they agreed to Netflix to exclusively house Sony movies after theatrical release. Given the nature of film trading, it is no exaggeration to say that the two are at least friendly conditions. With that in mind, perhaps Netflix and PlayStation coming together for a gaming partnership isn’t entirely out of the realm of possibilities.

