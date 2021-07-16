Between Switch and Steam Deck, Sony Needs to Explore PS Vita 2





PlayStation Vita was ahead of its time. When launched in 2011/2012, handheld and console games were largely separate entities. Vita shattered the two in a spectacular way and promised to be able to play console games like Uncharted on the go. The technology was great. We got a unique console level experience in the palm of your hand. Remote Play (also ahead of the curve) has added yet another utility to what Vita can do. Vita was a PlayStation in your hands. Vita was a console extension. Vita was life.

However, Vita is also a radical idea that has been introduced to the gaming market, apparently not ready for it, too many expensive hurdles like proprietary memory, and Sony’s full support and support over the long term. It was missing. Developer interest in the platform has diminished. Sony’s interest in the platform has diminished. And the interest of Die Hard’s Vita Life people on the platform has diminished. Vita, who means life, has passed away.

Nintendo Switch changed the game

But elsewhere, work continued, developing the idea of ​​bridging the gap between the console and the handheld. Sony may have been ahead of its time with the Vita, but if there’s a company that can make seemingly crazy ideas look good, it’s actually Nintendo. After all, see how Nintendo normalized the era of motion control on the Wii. The effects of the Wii can still be seen today. Sony couldn’t make console games on the go with the Vita stick, but Mario’s house changed the rules of the game on Switch in 2017.

To be honest, I ridiculed the idea when the Nintendo Switch was first announced. Pfft, Vita did it first, I tweeted to all the excited Nintendo fanboys. But it was just my own suffering for Vita’s failure, instead I was looking at a platform that wanted to see a thriving flounder. Nintendo took that idea and completed it. Hybrid console handheld. A device that exists somewhere in the middle and is fully adaptable to any situation. Sure, it’s not the most powerful device on the market, but it hasn’t stopped selling very well and has become a major gaming device in many homes. It’s perfect for relaxing on the couch, playing on the big TV, or playing games quickly on the go.

Suddenly, the line between console and handheld games became blurry. And as the other gaming industry reacted, it sparked even more ideas.

Pre-orders for Valves Steam Deck have started today. This is an effectively affordable handheld PC that looks like the next evolution of SEGA Game Gear. With the Steam deck, you can play your Steam library handheld and connect it to your TV to use it as your home PC console. It is also an open platform with many internal potentials, such as installing it on a player. Start Windows and run your Xbox Game Pass.

Again, the idea is bridging games on the go, accessible, almost unimaginable when the Vita was launched 10 years ago. Although Vita promised a console-level experience, most still had a separate library of games, a substantially smaller version of the console’s big brother. Between the console and the handheld, there was still a clear depiction of where the handheld simply couldn’t go. But now? The line disappeared. Console / PC games and handheld games are now the same between Nintendo Switch and SteamDeck.

Even Microsoft is investigating across the boundaries of the home console in various ways, perhaps not an explicit handheld device, but Game Pass, Xbox Cloud Gaming, etc., to give you access to the console experience from anywhere. I’m doing a lot of things.

Still, on the PS5, Sony feels like it’s moved in the opposite direction in different ways. The console itself is physically larger than ever and is difficult to carry. It also doesn’t fit into things like the GAEMS case, which previously provided at least some portability for the PS4. It still has remote play capabilities and a PlayStation Now and PC port for that game, but among the major players in the gaming space, Sony decided to extend the gaming experience beyond the limits of the console in an easily accessible way. I feel that I am least interested in it.

What PS Vita 2 needs to succeed

But Sony was the first one. Don’t forget the PlayStation Vita, where Switch and Steam Deck crawl around like walking. The Vita, which means life, may now be a relic of the industry 10 years ago, but it proves that Sony has the chops needed to make high-quality handheld devices. And with the continuous refinement of the idea of ​​connecting a console / PC to a handheld gaming experience, Sony has a clearer blueprint for what could go into the amazing PS Vita 2.

I don’t know exactly what it looks like. But the main selling point of Switch and Steam Deck is that they don’t use separate ecosystems. There is no Switch docking vs. Switch handheld game library. All the same. The Steam deck is effectively a handheld gaming PC with access to your existing Steam library. Outside of handhelds, one of the biggest aspects of the new generation console is backward compatibility with existing gaming libraries.

For PS Vita 2 to be successful, Sony needs to consider the best way to connect a handheld to a PSN account and gain access to the wealth of games and content it already owns. That’s why people are boarding steam decks. It’s not a whole new ecosystem, it’s just a device that enables new ways to play their stuff. Selling hardware will be much easier if you can tell potential buyers that your existing game library is readily available. Hardware developer support is also higher because it is not a dedicated and separate platform. This support part is essential to the success of potential Vita successors. PlayStation console games Vita provides automatic and continuous developer support from the beginning.

The biggest barrier here is the fact that Sony is unlikely to create a handheld strong enough to run a PS5 game (which would make it expensive!), Already some potential. I was facing a problem. But here you can find the answer in Switch and Steam Deck. A limited amount of third-party switch games that are not possible with base hardware running via cloud streaming. Steam decks may not run PC games in ultra settings, but you pay less to carry those games anywhere and keep your computer on standby whenever you want to improve quality.

Somewhere here is the perfect blueprint for Sony and the fictional PS Vita 2. Perhaps Sony could even ask Microsoft or Stadia for an answer. While PS5 games may be off the table in handheld format (except via remote play / cloud streaming), PS Vita 2 is the future Sony may have for the future of PlayStation Now and its cloud streaming services. Can you participate in the strategy of? Maybe a rumored partnership with Netflix could also play a role. However, the gap between handheld portable games and home gameplay needs to be seamlessly closed.

Anyway, I think two things are true. First, there is room for Sony to reconsider its entry into the handheld market. There is a need for a high quality gaming experience on the go. Second, while there is room for PS Vita 2, you need to have the right strategy and meet the needs of the right kind of PlayStation gamers. An isolated ecosystem tends to kill handhelds if it doesn’t attract developer support and then can’t get viewers due to lack of libraries. Therefore, it should be a game supplement, not a brand new platform. Otherwise, get tired of trying to support Sony, be wary of buyers buying, and watch it die when a third party doesn’t want to develop it. For that.

Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck show not only the features of handheld games, but also the desire for people to play console and PC games on the go. Now is Sony. It’s the age of a true portable PlayStation. A new era of PlayStation Portable. PS Vita 2.

