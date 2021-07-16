How To Build Your Site Using React JS

React is a library responsible for building the site’s user interface. Moreover, such an interface, where there is not only text, but also interactive elements, dynamics, various events.

What is it about? About the ability to like, for example. Or send the completed contact form. Or work with maps packed with infographics. Or with an administrative panel in an online store, where a product, a basket, and the process of sending a payment have several states if to hire react js developers.

All these elements and states are small programs developed in JavaScript and executed by the user’s browser.

So, if one user’s activity on the site should lead to some changes, then these changes will occur according to certain scenarios – the very scripts. To develop a website with a large amount of JavaScript code faster and more conveniently for the developer, use React.

The more complex the site, the less likely it is to make it without using React and its main competitors, the Angular and Vue.js frameworks.

React appeared in 2013. It was invented by Facebook in the process of introducing chat into their social network. The chat was supposed to work on all pages, but at the same time not be influenced or influenced by other interface elements.

But before that, there was an idea that the Internet of the future should not consist of dull static HTML and CSS. As in the mid-1990s, but become much more active and more fun. To achieve this, a language with simple rules was needed, accessible primarily not to programmers. But to interface designers and curious Internet users.

Something similar to Java, but not as complex. Even Python was a contender for such a language. But after a series of renaming and running through timelines, JavaScript appeared under the leadership of Brendan Icke.

How JavaScript interacts with web pages

Any web page, if you can read its code, is objects, as it were, nested within each other. For example, a page consists of a head area for heading, styles, font sizes, and other technical information, and a body area for body content. It turns out such a branching tree of HTML and CSS objects, which is called the DOM (Document Object Model).

The DOM for JavaScript is the interface through which these programs and scripts cause static HTML and CSS objects to wiggle with https://fireart.studio/hire-react-native-developers/.

But the problem is that the classic DOM does not provide for the creation of dynamic interfaces, so the JavaScript executed on the pages slows down its rendering. But React proposes to first create a lighter imitation than the DOM, which is called the Virtual DOM, change only those objects that are affected by user actions in this copy, and apply these changes to the real DOM.

For example, if a React site has a chat, then the browser will not refresh the page after every message sent.

What are the advantages of applications written in React

Reduces server load and development time. Website performance improves: pages open faster and the interface responds to user actions. If a normal web application, upon a request from the browser, returns HTML markup with CSS to it so that the browser renders the page, then in the case of React applications, the browser first downloads a set of scripts that are executed on the user’s device. This takes the load off the server and improves performance.

It is not necessary to develop an entire site in React if dynamic blocks occupy only a small part of it. While static pages work as usual, we can make a specific block in React and insert scripts so that they are executed only in it. There are companies that rewrote their product in React over the years. This transition does not have to be done right away, but from a development point of view, it may be more convenient.

Compared to regular sites, React sites have a cleaner architecture that is easier to find and fix bugs and is easier to maintain. The developer has control over data flow, markup, and styling. And it is ideally familiar with programming patterns that make building applications faster and more flexible.

If the front-end and back-end development teams describe in advance in the documentation the format for receiving and sending data between the parts of the application. Then they can work in parallel. While the server part is being developed, the front-end developers, based on the documentation, simulate the data that will come from the server.