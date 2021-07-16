RI couple, watering can, appears in Discovery’s “Shark Week”





South Kingstown — Lauren and Jolo Meiro get intimate with sharks — armed only with a large box-shaped camera, as if they were three feet away.

At 8 pm on Saturday, a couple studying shark behavior to earn a living will be featured on the Discovery Channel show Shark Week.

At a show called “Return to Shark Vortex,” watch shark behavior off Rhode Island on a 46-foot vessel, War Fish, moored at Point Judith.

The couple met because of their common charm with sharks, especially North Atlantic sharks such as Mako and Great White Shark, and later fell in love.

Lauren, a 27-year-old marine biologist with a master’s degree from the University of Rhode Island, said sharks, especially great white sharks, are undergoing terrible laps. Her mission—and Joe’s mission—is to protect sharks from their primary predator, humans.

“We lose three sharks per second in the world, and if we don’t lead the way in protection, sharks will soon be endangered,” Joe said. “Our goal is to introduce sharks as beautiful creatures important to our marine ecosystem and fight for survival as a species.”

Jolo Meiro, 45, is a wildlife cinematographer who has been studying and filming sharks for 10 years. A Rhode Islander and former commercial fisherman, he grew up on the television “Wild Kingdom” show and, of course, the movie “Jaws.”

In his twenties, he bought his first underwater camera, and since then he’s been hooked. Lauren Romeiro spends the summer on a family boat on Rhode Island and remembers seeing her first shark cruise on that side.

A couple living in Exeta talked about some popular shark myths and some cool facts.

Sharks feed on seal-like species and otherwise consume too many small fish, creating a healthy marine ecosystem.

Sharks are far more afraid of us than we are.

“We are in tune with certain actions,” said Lauren, who said she had never been attacked. “We know when they get worse and we know how to stay safe. There is this 3-foot rule. We have these big cameras or something in front of us. I have time to react. ”

Sharks do not eat humans. “They haven’t gone out to catch us,” she said. “If you have only one shark and you jump in, that shark will leave.”

The waters of New England are home to more than 30 species of sharks, thanks to the collision of two currents. Only a few of the 500 species are rebounding, according to Joe. Mako is on the list of endangered species.

Linda Borg is responsible for the education of The Journal.

