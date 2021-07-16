How to get the most out of the free Google Meet feature





Whether you’re limited in time, attendees, or features, the free version of Google Meet offers a compelling choice for video conferencing.

Compared to the paid Google Workspace edition of Google Meet, the free version of Google Meet has no features. The recording function is omitted and the meeting is limited to a maximum of 100 people within 60 minutes. The paid version allows you to host large meetings (up to 250 people) that last longer (up to 24 hours) and even record those meetings. The paid version also allows you to dial in, vote, and use the small meeting room.

The latest information on Tech Republic

But I’m not sure if all of these so-called restrictions mean much. Let’s take a look at the five key features offered in the free version of Google Meet.

Time limit: 60 minutes

Free Google Meet sessions end after 60 minutes, but paid sessions can last up to 24 hours. In my view, the 60 minute limit is an advantage, not a constraint. Too many meetings are too long.

Need to meet longer? Schedule one or more additional 1-hour calendar events. For example, if you really need a 3-hour meeting, schedule it as 3 separate calendar items. Invite the same set of people to each session. When one meeting is over, follow the Google Meet link to move on to the next segment.

Want to keep people unaware that you are using the free version? Google calendar[スピーディーな会議]Select an option to reduce the default length of calendar events (Figure A). The standard 30-minute conference segment is scheduled as a 25-minute segment, and a 60-minute session is scheduled for just 50 minutes. That 50-minute time easily fits within the maximum 60-minute limit of the free version of Google Meet. Respect the time of meeting participants and end the session quickly.

Figure A

Enable speedy meetings in your Google Calendar settings to reduce the default duration of your calendar events.

Another way is to meet more often in shorter sessions. Use the Google Calendar Repeat Meeting settings (Figure B) to create calendar events that repeat daily, monthly, yearly, or with a custom schedule. (It’s also a good idea to attach Google Docs to your calendar event. Give participants edit permission so everyone can edit the discussion items in the meeting.)

Figure B

Instead of having occasional long meetings, schedule short meetings that repeat on a regular basis.

No record: Positive attention

Participants should be aware that the free version of Google Meet has no recordings. They have to focus on the discussion. Now, let’s repeat it for those who glanced at your phone or checked your email during the meeting. I said: No recordings. You have to handle what people say. now. the current. If you’re attending a really lively meeting, that’s exactly how you want things to work.

(Do I need to record? I need a tool to create a video on my mobile device, or see how to record a browser window in Chrome and upload and share the video to Google Drive or YouTube. )

Participant limit: 100

In my experience, when more than 12 people get together, it’s unlikely that everyone involved will talk for a meaningful amount of time. Depending on the context, you may call such a gathering a lecture, lecture, presentation, sermon or monologue. The 100-person limit (Figure C) is not really an issue in meetings with active participants. If you need to talk to more than a few people at the same time, you are not actually hosting the meeting you are broadcasting. And that kind of broadcast can also be pre-recorded and then shared for people to watch.

Figure C

The free version of Google Meet can accommodate up to 100 participants.

Currently: Tab, window, or screen

Presentations work the same in the free version of Google Meet as in the paid version. From Google Meet in your computer’s browser, you have the option to view content from the browser tab (best for videos), selected windows (such as app demos), or the entire screen (Figure D).

Figure D

Shows tabs, windows, or the entire screen of the free version of Google Meet.

Whiteboard

In addition, the free version of Google Meet, like the paid version, includes a whiteboard (Figure E). You can select a previously saved whiteboard or create a new whiteboard to share with everyone in your session. Explain ideas, write keywords, and add notes and images you type to the board. (If you’re familiar with Google’s Jamboard hardware and software, this is basically access to that app within Meet.)

Figure E

Collaborate with everyone in the Meet session on drawing Jamboard.

What is your experience?

Are you using the free or paid version of Google Meet? How often do you find limiting issues? How often do you pursue other collaboration methods (Gmail, Google Chat, shared documents, etc.) instead of meetings? If you are using the paid version of Google Workspace, which is the most frequently used enhanced Meet feature? Tell us about your experience with Google Meet in the comments below or on Twitter (@awolber).

Google Weekly Newsletter

Learn how to get the most out of Google Docs, Google Cloud Platform, Google apps, Chrome OS, and all other Google products used in your business environment.Delivery on friday

Sign up now

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techrepublic.com/article/how-to-make-the-most-of-free-google-meet-features/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos