Digital transformation helps contractors overcome supply chain disruptions





putilov_denis stock.adobe.com

Since the beginning of the COVID crisis, turmoil has been an unwelcome and always-present reality for construction professionals. Unpredictable and pandemic-changing supply chains make efficient and timely sourcing an extraordinary challenge for some companies. Correspondingly, construction and logistics experts needed to adapt by reassessing suppliers, extending the timeline, and reordering the build sequence.

Faced with these historic challenges, digital transformation has emerged as an important tool for overcoming supply chain disruptions and construction material procurement challenges. Construction companies that have succeeded in such transformation have a clear competitive advantage.

Understanding the Industry 4.0 technologies that drive these transformations and how they can be applied to address supply chain disruptions is a priority for construction and logistics decision makers.

New technical outlook

Unexpectedly, the turmoil caused by the pandemic not only makes Industry 4.0 mature tools and technologies create a more resilient and sustainable supply chain, but also makes it easier for construction companies to tackle these particular challenges. Occurs when you have your own equipment to deal with. Adapts to sporadic or fluctuating supplies.

Industry 4.0 tools provide critical building materials, improve your ability to efficiently plan and execute construction projects, and minimize supply chain disruption. ACBM Staff Industry 4.0 is Cyber ​​Physical Systems, IoT, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI). These tools are designed to help you create a more connected and cohesive production environment and unlock a more flexible and modular supply chain. Enhanced connectivity, transparency, and real-time views of key metrics facilitate smarter and strategic planning for truly predictive insights. This improves the ability to obtain critical building materials, efficiently plan and execute construction projects, and minimize supply chain disruption.

Properly implemented digital transformation directly addresses construction supply chain challenges such as material management. They help businesses:

Know how much (and when) to buy, manage inventory more accurately, and track shipping and pending items.

Digitized real-time material management facilitates smarter (and faster) decision making. In addition, additional innovations with modular builds and prefabricated parts, as well as smarter scheduling and delivery options, enable faster and more efficient builds by reducing time to market.

Extended toolkit

What steps and best practices do construction decision makers need to follow to successfully navigate their own digital transformations and optimize their investment in Industry 4.0?

Map Paths: Successful digital transformation begins with a detailed discovery phase and builds a transformation vision based on your business goals. The digital roadmap is an indispensable tool to guide your journey. The best example is an organism that evolves over time, with a controlled scale-up process that gradually introduces new technologies to maintain the level of complexity and uncertainty within manageable parameters. I am. Understanding Data: Part of the power of Industry 4.0 technology is its capabilities. It integrates IT with engineering and operations, and integrates previously separate features into a synergistic whole. Shared variables are high quality data. The output is as good as the input. Even the best Industry 4.0 solutions rely on the enterprise’s ability to collect and manage critical data, so a key step in digital transformation identifies key data and key metrics that define a company’s work. Is to do. The movement is so fast that the 5-year and 10-year plans are suitable for digital transformation. Companies trying to make these changes need to act swiftly while maintaining a cautious and strategic mindset. One way to think about it is to replace long-term planning with long-term vision. In other words, look long but act short. Short-term plans need to be concrete, but future details can be more flexible. People First: What is often lost in the excitement of these powerful new technologies is that successful digital transformations are less dependent on technology than the people they use. It. Construction decision makers and logistics professionals need to carefully consider how teams operate and engage in the tools and information they use on a daily basis. To get the most out of Industry 4.0 tools, you need to put your users first and make sure you are fully exploiting the human potential of your new solution.

The pandemic turmoil highlights the urgent need for continued adoption of Industry 4.0. Given the degree of industry turmoil, it is clear that operational inconsistencies and gaps in overall process visibility need to be addressed. The global supply chain is fragile. Your company can’t do that. To create a model that excels in the emerging post-pandemic market and is sustainable and successful in the face of future turmoil, you need access to overall real-time business information.

Despite the urgency, it is unwise to enter digital transformation. Work with a trusted digital transformation expert to take the time to understand exactly what you do and how you do it before making a significant investment. For construction companies, this means following these best practices and having a complete and complete understanding of all links in the global manufacturing and supply chain, not just their own business.

Leonardo Vieira is the digital industry director of Stefanini, a global technology company specializing in digital solutions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forconstructionpros.com/construction-technology/article/21565165/digital-transformation-can-help-contractors-overcome-supply-chain-disruptions

