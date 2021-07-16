Enabling the Google Assistant’s Workday Reminder was a decision I truly regret.





When I started working from home, Google announced the addition to the assistant routine feature, mainly thanks to the pandemic. This allows users to remember things on a regular basis at work under the clever name Workday Reminders. I set these up right away because I’m fully involved in evaluating the new Google services and features, thanks to the nature of my work and my own excitement.

At first, Google let me know what I was scheduling on the calendar for the day in the morning, and pinged me to take a break for lunch, an afternoon stretch, and even a drink of water. I’ve actually tried it all and set it up to give custom verbal clues about things like being prompted to remember everyday wisdom. I wanted a complete experience, but I was able to do more than I expected.

After setting these Workday reminders on the Nest Hub in the living room, I quickly realized how wrong it was to get involved with them. The new Workday routine is a perfect example of what looks great on paper, but when you run it, it just falls into its face. Indeed, these constant nudges from Google became very annoying and destructive, and I had to unplug the device (gentlely) and chuck them into the closet from frustration. Please let me explain.

As I said, I welcomed Google’s friendly advice for a few days, but after a while I’ll be completely surprised by it. Focusing deeply on a completely silent task, my hub suddenly shouted at me, scaring the junk from me, and my mind skipped the heartbeat. Not only did it break my peace, but it also lost my flow of thought. If this happens several times a day, every day for weeks, you will find it more annoying than help, I promise.

The worst part is that this feature is called Workday Reminders, and the Google Assistant packs about hundreds of millions of settings into a single text wall, so you keep looking for settings to disable them in various places outside your routine. That is. I checked reminders (because it was natural) and checked NestHub settings. After a few weeks of torture and achieving peace only by unplugging the assistant device, I finally found the Workday routine gently mixed with other routines. The colorful icons when set up instead are no longer visible. The simple blue outline icon was mixed with other icons. It was completely indistinguishable. I’m really starting to see what people are saying about Google design getting less attention and becoming the same.

This is usually the part that gives Google practical advice to make the feature in question more convenient and the company suggests ways to reduce friction with users, but to be honest, I don’t have much. Perhaps they can add a chime while trying to talk to prevent them from jumping out of their seats. You can also rename it to Workday Routine to make it easier to find. The user can also completely disable the feature by voice (add this to all assistant features!).

But in the end, I chalk this to me. This feature is obviously for some people, not for others, but that’s okay. After some reminders, I realized that what I asked to tweak about it was a central aspect of my daily life and habits that I had already built. But you can’t imagine one person who can hear these Workday Reminders often and never go completely insane. In any case, enabling them was a decision I terribly regret for some time, and I thought that for yourself, all of you should be wary of them too.

