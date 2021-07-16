Phoenix Suns Arena is called the Footprint Center





Footprint center exterior

Source: Suns Legacy Partners & Footprint

Phoenix Suns will have a new arena name after agreeing to terms with the engineering company’s footprint, the parties announced on Friday. The downtown Phoenix complex is called the Footprint Center.

Footprint is an environment-based technology company that wants to eliminate disposable plastics. Based in Arizona, the company develops and manufactures plant-based packaging products and is recognized on the 2021 CNBC Disruptor 50 list, which honors private sector companies out of the pandemic.

No financial details of the contract are provided. However, NBA arena sponsorship is usually seven digits a year, and sports partnership consulting firm IEG says contracts can reach up to $ 30 million a year.

In an interview with CNBC on Wednesday, Sands’ managing partner Robert Server said the deal was “sports” as the footprint has full access to the arena and uses events to test new technologies. It is one of the most unique partnerships in. “

“We intend to innovate and transform the way sports venues operate,” said Server. “Footprint is the idea that we can create an innovation lab within our arena and use it to make other arenas around the world interested in doing the same.”

The footprint creates sustainable products such as ready-to-eat dinner containers made of bio-based, biodegradable, compostable, recyclable fibers. Footprint does business with companies such as Swanson Foods (the maker of Hungry-Man frozen dinners) and Conagra Brands (Healthy Choice dinners). So far, Footprint has raised over $ 500 million, according to PitchBook.

“I think they will become a home brand over time,” Server said. “They are in a very popular place among investors and companies that are also working to improve their environmental footprint.”

The company signs a deal with Sands at the right time. The team held the first NBA Finals since 1993 and recently completed a $ 230 million refurbishment of the arena, including $ 150 million from the city of Phoenix.

Footprint Co-Founder and CEO Troy Swope

Photo courtesy of Footprint

Footprint co-founder and CEO Troy Swope said the deal with Suns was “too attractive to let go.”

“The reason we call it a footprint center is to put our footprint in the center of a sustainable universe,” he added.

The server explained that the sports arena produces a large amount of plastic waste, but states that about 10% will be recycled. “That’s terrible for the environment,” he said.

“I was also surprised to find that many people are digging into the types of businesses they do business with and how they are packaged,” Server said. Added. “I started to think this was perfect for our client base and demographics.”

Footprint center interior

Source: Suns Legacy Partners & Footprint

NBA Arena has start of sponsorship

There is an opportunity for SMEs to strengthen their brand with NBA Arena sponsorship. San Antonio Spurs has slots available after AT & T does not retain its rights. Oklahoma City Thunder may soon announce a new name, and in March Miami Heat signed a new 19-year $ 135 million arena naming rights agreement with crypto company FTX.

“We’re seeing a change in the ocean where young companies in a very high growth mode and wanting to spread their brand name are embracing the opportunity to sponsor a building,” said WNBA’s Mercury franchise. The server says.

Talking Stick Resort refused to renew its naming rights with Sands last November. According to The Arizona Republic, the Arizona casino facility took over slots from US Airways in 2015. The deal was a 10-year deal worth a total of over $ 20 million.

The footprint is in a position to benefit from Game 5 of the NBA Finals against Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. The league has approved the company’s virtual floor ads, increasing national television exposure. These slots are usually reserved for top corporate sponsors. So Sands had to ask for permission.

“This was unique,” the server said of the new deal. “And it’s perfect for us.”

