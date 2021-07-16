Gray Raven is an anime cyberpunk RPG, available today





Punishing: I’ve been writing about Gray Raven for a few months now, but it’s still going on today as the game is released for Android and iOS devices today.

If you missed some of the previous articles, Punishing: Gray Raven is a cyberpunk-themed action RPG with anime-style visuals. Play like games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd. But at first glance they are more talented. The game has a lot of impressive things that are worth trying. However, among them, stylish battle is the leading role.

This is also a gacha-style game, and you will get a lot of characters. Some of them may be available to you for free. Others may only be able to get it by purchasing premium currency to pull in the game’s gacha system. This is how to play a gacha game.

However, as Genshin Impact proves, not all gacha games are bad. They can actually be very rewarding but very enjoyable.

Punishing: Gray Raven launch comes with some sweet gifts

If you pre-register for Punishing: Gray Raven before today’s launch, you will receive in-game rewards. And Kuro Game states that the pre-registration was so successful that it achieved all the tier goals it had set. This means a higher stack of rewards.

Some gifts include Lucia-specific skins, in-game currency, and upgrade materials. This is a free game to play, so if you don’t like it, just uninstall it. But if you like action RPG titles with beautiful combat, it’s definitely worth a try.

Evasion, parry, extended combos, and unique special abilities are all part of highly addictive gameplay. And there are plenty of characters with different types of attacks and weapons. There are also large boss battles and PvP content so you can fight other players.

If you want to try this game, you can get it from the Play Store using the button below. And since it’s a weekend, it’s a great time to give it a try.

