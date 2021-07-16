Three Italian Swimwear Brands You Should Know Before Summer Vacation 2021 – WWD





MILAN — In a highly polarized market dominated by established names, Italy’s up-and-coming beachwear brands leverage startup thinking to seize the business opportunities offered by the direct-to-consumer business model. I am.

They are rapidly redefining the segment outlook based on eco-friendly production, affordability, and inclusiveness and body positivity values ​​that are important to today’s customers.

Here WWD sat down with the entrepreneurs behind three hot swimwear brands.

Forefront of sustainability: Seay

For a successful brand that offers beach gear, it’s not surprising that it’s sea and sea-friendly, but it’s not always the case.

Alberto Bressan, a former Guess director of the underwear business, is from a water athlete complaining about marine pollution while traveling between Europe and Los Angeles, and after his former employer fired him in 2019. I have collected some testimonies. Feeling the time for an independent project, he soon embarked on Simone Scodoraro, formerly in Guess, as co-founder and chief commercial officer.

“There is a shortage of sustainable brands in the area of ​​beachwear, and people who spend a lot of time navigating the ocean know what’s happening there,” Bressan said. The company has appointed wakeboard champions twins Alice and Chiara Virag as ambassadors.

“Our goal was to turn around the integrated manufacturing process. Beachwear makes a round trip over 10,000 kilometers and produces at least 87 tonnes of carbon dioxide,” he explained.

To this end, the brand has installed 95% of its manufacturing process in the Veneto region, within 100 km of its headquarters. They use Oeko-Tex Standard 100 fabrics containing GRS approved polyester and polyamide, the former from upcycled PET bottles and GOTS organic cotton. We also moved the packaging to a compostable, biodegradable alternative and applied it to carrier DHL’s Go Green program to ensure that released CO2 is offset by new tree planting.

“This wasn’t enough. The real burden is the product life cycle and the amount of clothing that is brought to the landfill each year,” Bressan says. Therefore, Seay has devised a dedicated traceable program to help solve this problem.

Called Re3, which stands for Reuse, Resale, and Rebirth, this return initiative provides Seay’s customers with an incentive to continue shopping under the brand while making a profit for the planet. For each purchase, shoppers are advised to return one or more used and damaged clothing of any brand and condition to the company in exchange for a 20% discount.

When a company receives used clothing, a team of experts based in Vicenza, Italy sorts them and sends them to a thrift shop for resale, donates to underprivileged people, or a torrent-based manufacturer. Ship to and convert to upcycling textiles. .. As of mid-2021, 80% of Seay’s customers had adopted the Re3 program, compared to 52% in 2020. This is triggered by the possibility of following a journey of discarded clothing via a blockchain-based QR code.

“There are many customers who don’t even want a 20% discount. They just understand the importance of this initiative and are joining in for it,” Bressan explained.

Seay was recognized as a Benefit Corporation in 2020. It is awarded by Italian law to companies whose purpose is to have a positive impact on society, workers, communities and the environment, and is applying for BCorp certification. “Our business model has a huge impact on profitability as it is, but if you launch a brand today, there’s no other way to do that,” Bressan said.

With sales of 100,000 euros in 2020 and aiming to triple this year’s earnings, the company has secured 165,000 euros with other investors, a Singapore-based venture capital firm Hatcher + Has already attracted the attention of international investors, including. Italy’s Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, a company managed by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, has injected € 200,000 through convertible bonds. Fashion Technology Acceleration, which owns 5% of the business.

Seay is currently looking for new funding to support growth and is aiming to end a new investment round to raise € 500,000 in the fourth quarter of this year.

High-tech innovation with sustainable bends: safety

Intuition can be the most effective business asset. It was also true for Stefano Sacchi, who noticed that he and his friend’s ring had fallen from a swimsuit trunk pocket during a trip to Indonesia in 2014.

He came to the rescue and launched Safe, the first patented men’s swimwear brand in the field with zippered pockets, centered around his career in the real estate industry. “I didn’t see fashion as a real business opportunity,” Sacchi said. “When I did my research, I realized that no one had ever thought of such a simple yet useful innovation,” he added.

The first collection featured the YKK water-repellent zippers that are still in use today. However, as the brand name suggests, the main goal was to provide a fully waterproof pocket. This was achieved in 2021 and was patented by the European Patent Office.

In this new iteration, in addition to a water-resistant zipper, Safe’s swimwear trunk, made from eco-friendly materials such as upcycle polyester and spandex, has an inner pocket made of TPU, a fully biodegradable material. Equipped with a magnetic closure that guarantees impermeability. Up to 90 feet.

“Initially, the market didn’t seem to see this innovation as a key factor, probably because the brand wasn’t as recognized as it is today. Customers need to invest in marketing to increase brand awareness, and then customers I’m back, “Sacchi explained.

The brand was launched with a more traditional business model in mind and leveraged its extensive network of distributors, but in 2019, despite sales, to avoid the complexity of the wholesale business. We also made a strong pivot to sell directly to consumers. -The out rate for the first season is close to 72%.

It currently generates 90% of sales, exceeding € 150,000 in 2020, while the remaining 10% is based on wholesale and concessions in major resorts. The brand operates corners at the Tuiga Beach Club in Forte dei Marmi, Italy and Hotel Le Mandala in Saint-Tropez, France, and is sold in Wonderland on Capri and Nikki Beach in Dubai.

Safe has built relationships with showrooms and 3,000 international distributors in New York and Dubai with the aim of leveraging exposure in the Americas and the Middle East. This represents the first major expansion outside Europe, with the exception of Japan, where the brand had already built a reputation between 2017 and 2019 thanks to local distributors.

Next, we will launch products for women, expand the lifestyle offerings of shirts, polo shirts and T-shirts, and complement the core category with clothing for “wild travelers”.

Body positivity shines brightly: after shine

Women’s beachwear brand AfterGlow seems to have been born for social media, nodding to Instagram-friendly saturated images and influencer lifestyles.

However, the brands founded earlier this year by friends Bianca Bettazzi and Jessica Bocchicchio each have a fashion, manufacturing and retail background. A quick scroll through the brand’s Instagram feed reveals a tendency for body positivity and narcissism that is in sync with the values ​​of Gen Z customers that the brand is targeting.

“Diversity is at the heart of the brand. It aims to telegram and assess our deficiencies in a positive way to live and perceive our bodies,” said Bettazzi.

The brand is made entirely in Italy — a feature that the duo are particularly proud of and want to celebrate and preserve. “It’s a bit expensive, but we’ve decided to offer a product that guarantees high quality and satisfaction,” says Bocchicchio.

In addition to being a brand name inspired by the relaxing atmosphere of the beach at sunset, After Glow’s swimwear nods to the saturated colors at sunset and acts as a mood booster. “They are expressions of joy after imprisonment,” explained Bettazzi. Lime green and fuchsia cue halter bikini or tangerine orange swimwear.

Acknowledging that the launch of the brand during a pandemic may sound counter-intuitive, the duo said it felt the right time and infused a sense of hope that it was hoping to move to its customers. I did.

Brands have begun to leverage Instagram through influencer marketing campaigns, which has paid off. “Every time an influencer posted a swimsuit, web traffic surged,” says Bettazzi.

Born as a direct-to-consumer brand, it has already attracted the attention of some local Tuscan retailers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/fashion-news/fashion-features/three-swimwear-brands-summer-2021-holidays-sustainability-inclusivity-1234883795/

