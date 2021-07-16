“Call all couch potatoes”: UCSD studies finger-worn generators





San Diego — The University of California, San Diego team is developing a technology that can generate electricity from finger movements when sending texts, or even from sweat during sleep.

Wearable devices are offered as thin, flexible strips that can be worn in a manner similar to band-aids. It produces a small amount of electricity, even when a person presses something with a finger, or even when a person sweats.

The judge’s order ends at DACA and the current registrant is safe for now

“The special thing about this sweat-fueled device is that it produces electricity even when the wearer is sleeping or sitting still,” the UCSD news release said. “This is a potentially big problem in the field of wearables, because researchers understand how to use the energy that can be extracted from human sweat even when people are not moving.”

Researchers have described this device as the first of its kind. Co-author Lu Yin, a student at Jacobs Institute of Technology at Nanoengineering PhD University, explains: Unlike other sweat-powered wearables, this helps without the need for exercise or physical input from the wearer. This is a step towards making wearables more practical, convenient, and accessible to everyday people.

The school says the device can generate more power when a person taps something that creates an energy source, such as “typing, texting, playing the piano, tapping Morse code.”

Median house prices in June in San Diego County are up to $ 865,000

According to Joseph Wang, a professor of nanoengineering at Jacobs School and Research, this is what you normally do in everyday activities with touch: at work, at home, watching TV, or eating. I think it is. Senior author. The goal is that this wearable works naturally and you don’t even have to think about it.

Extracting energy from sweat may sound unusual and may appear to produce less human fingers, but the experts involved in the project described the fingertips as a “24-hour sweat factory.” explained.

“It’s a little-known fact that fingertips are one of the most sweaty spots in the body. Each is full of over 1000 sweat glands, from 100 times more than most other areas of the body. You can sweat 1000 times more, “reads the school news release.

And that sweat is a valuable source of electrical energy.

Inside the strip, “The pad of the carbon foam electrode absorbs sweat and converts it into electrical energy. The electrode is equipped with an enzyme that causes a chemical reaction between the lactic acid and oxygen molecules contained in the sweat to generate electricity. Underneath the electrodes is a chip made of what is called a piezoelectric material that, when pressed, produces additional electrical energy, “explains the team.

“When the wearer sweats or pushes the strip, the electrical energy is stored in a small capacitor and discharged to other devices as needed.”

If you want to know more about the project, check out the complete UCSD report on the project and watch the video above.

Propose a fix that closes the modal

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fox5sandiego.com/news/tech/calling-all-couch-potatoes-ucsd-studies-finger-worn-power-generator/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos