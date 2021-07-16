Google Voice scams trick you when selling online





If you're trying to sell something online, you need to be aware of Google Voice scams. Scammers are trying to steal personal information and create a fake Google Voice account in your name, pretending to be an interested buyer in the online marketplace. Criminals act like interested buyers and try to persuade them to share their Google verification code. They use a verification code to create a fraudulent Google Voice account in your name that is used to scam others. To completely avoid Google Voice verification scams, simply do your business directly with the verified funds. Take your time while selling your products online. If someone asks you to share your Google verification code, don't share it. If you are the victim of a Google Voice scam, there are steps you can take to get your number back. Click here for more information. For more information on Google Voice verification scams, or if you suspect you are a victim, please contact the Personal Information Theft Resource Center for free by phone (888.400.5530) or live chat on the company's website www. .idtheftcenter.org.

Are you trying to sell your product online? If so, you need to be aware of the latest Google Voice scams, scams that hijack people’s phone numbers to trick others. According to the Better Business Bureau, identity criminals steal phone numbers from people selling products online (such as Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist), get a Google verification code, and a new Google Voice phone number associated with the victim. Is being created.

While there are benefits to selling products online, there are risks. If you’re considering selling online, it’s important to be aware of the scam and know what to do if you encounter it.

Who is your target?

People who sell products online

What is a scam?

Scammers look for people who sell their products online and send messages as if they were interested buyers. The criminal sends a Google verification code to the seller. Then ask the seller to share the code and verify that you are the real seller. However, this is a Google Voice scam, and the scammer allows victims to share the code and create a new Google Voice phone number associated with the seller. They then begin to scam other people using the victim’s name, undetected.

What they want

The scammers keep track of your Google Voice phone number and information, so you can create another Google Voice account with your name to scam others.

How to Avoid Fraud If possible, only make direct transactions paid with confirmed funds. Take the time to sell online. If someone asks you to share your Google verification code, it’s likely a Google Voice scam and you shouldn’t share it. If you are the victim of a Google Voice verification scam, there are steps you can take to get your number back. Click voice.google.com and in the upper right[設定]Click.[リンクされた番号]so,[新しいリンクされた番号]Click. Then enter the phone number you want to link to and confirm the number. If you are using a mobile device[コードを送信]Click to have Google Voice send the code to your phone by text message. For landline numbers[電話で確認]Click the link[通話]Click. Google Voice will call your phone number and provide you with the code.Enter the code[確認]Click.[申し立て]Click to relink the number to your account. Click here for more information on how to reuse numbers.

If you have any further questions about Google Voice scams, if you suspect you are a victim of the scam, or if you suspect that you are a victim of personal information theft, please contact us. Talk to an Expert Advisor at the Personal Information Theft Resource Center for free by phone (888.400.5530) or live chat on the company’s website. To get started, please visit www.idtheftcenter.org.

