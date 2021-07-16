Canada has invested up to $ 35 million to support the Made-in-BC Clean Tech project





Vancouver, British Columbia, July 16, 2021 / CNW /-The Government of Canada has low energy emissions to strengthen its economy, create good middle-class jobs and support workers in the natural resources sector. Is building the future of. Advances in clean energy technology are part of a better reconstruction effort that will help us recover from COVID-19 and exceed our 2030 climate targets.

Carla Quatrov, Minister of Employment, Labor Development and Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities, on behalf of the prestigious Minister of Natural Resources, Seams Olegan, today invested up to $ 35 million in innovative projects led by the BC Center. Was emphasized. Innovation and clean energy. The British Columbia Government and Shell Canada have also provided $ 35 million each to set up the center.

The center, which is set to launch in 2021, will bring together government, industry and academia innovators to expand BC-based clean energy technology. Focus on clean fuels, renewable natural gas, low carbon and carbon recovery, utilization and storage. As a member-based organization, create jobs and help Canada reach its Net Zero goal by 2050, while promoting new partnerships and world-leading innovations to achieve emission reductions across the economy. To do.

Today’s announcement is supported by the $ 10 billion COVID-19 response by the British Columbia Government. This includes the StrongerBC for Everyone recovery plan, which is in line with Shell’s strategy to decarbonize its energy business by 2050.

Contributions to federal centers provided through Canada’s Natural Resources Canada Energy Innovation Program as part of Budget 2021 will help Canada meet its climate change goals and build a low-emission future. Will advance.

The government is supporting innovative energy technology projects that enable a clean and competitive natural resources sector.

“Investing in clean technology reduces emissions and makes us more competitive. Governments, workers, industry and academia are all focused on net zero. Such investments are where we are. How to reach. “

Honorable Minister of Natural Resources, Seams Olegan, Jr.

“Clean energy technology is the first step in the right direction to reach our climate goals. These BC innovations will help create jobs, grow the economy and build a healthier future for children and grandchildren. It will help. “

Honorary Minister of Environment and Climate Change Jonathan Wilkinson

“Our government is committed to reducing Canada’s emissions while creating quality jobs and building a more environmentally friendly and resilient economy.”

Prestigious Carla Qualtrough Minister of Employment, Labor Development and Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities

“Climate change is the biggest challenge of our time and has already seen its devastating consequences. The transition from fossil fuel reliance to low carbon energy requires a full-scale approach. We are working with the industry. We are working with government partners to establish innovation and clean energy centers based on BC’s strengths as a leader in climate change. By supporting new technologies. It stimulates investment and creates good jobs for the future. “

British Columbia’s prestigious John Horgan premiere

“To stand up to meet the challenges of global climate change requires joint action by businesses and governments to help scale up clean energy solutions. As a company operating in Canada for 110 years, Shell We are enthusiastic about investing in low-carbon projects in collaboration with our company. We aim to become a net zero-emission energy business by 2050 in step with society. “

Susanna Pierce Shell Canada President and Country Chair

