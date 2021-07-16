QuakeCon At Home is back on August 19th





This is a great time for gamers, as we knew that QuakeCon At Home was back in just one day after the announcement of the Steam deck. The online event will run from August 19th to 21st. Includes live streams, giveaways, charity donations and tournaments. There are also updates on future games and appearances from developers. This news comes directly from the Bethesda site.

QuakeCon At Home contains a lot of content from different people

Bethesda plans to bring many people from all over the world to the event. They include people from different Bethesda teams, the company doesn’t say who, but there are also influencers. Influencers may include streamers that are popular on Twitch.

The event will also be a reunion of the official QuakeCon Twitch team. They play games with the community. An additional bonus for attending the event is your chance to be featured on the QuakeConTwitch team page.

This event raises funds for charity

One of the core parts of QuakeCon At Home is its focus on charity. Bethesda donated in partnership with a particular charity. For many years, QuakeCon has made donations to local and international charities, but it will remain the same in 2021. This year, the Asian American Senior Judiciary (AAAJ), UNICEF, the NAACP Legal Defense Education Fund, and the Trevor Project. These are just the charities on the list, so there may definitely be more.

If you want to donate to charity and get a cool sweatshirt, that’s also an option. You can buy adorable “Pugcubus” sweatshirts during the event. Bethesda has partnered with Custom Ink for this initiative. The money Custom Ink earns from selling shirts will be distributed to Dallas Pets Alive and FOUR PAWS.

Participate in a conversation with the official QuakeCon Discord server

If you want to join a conversation or stay up to date, you can join the Discord server. This is a great way to keep up with the news about the event, what to expect and who will attend. Worth to participate. Click here to join the server.

There is also a free gift

The site says there is a free gift. Unfortunately, the company doesn’t go into too much detail about what it offers. The closer you get to the event, the more information will be revealed. Be sure to mark your calendar as QuakeCon At Home will start at 2:00 pm Eastern Standard Time on August 19th.

