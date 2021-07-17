Law Ruler announces legal CRM app for legal professionals on Apple and Google Android phones and tablets





Law Ruler, a leader in legal CRM software, legal practice management software, and marketing automation for growing companies, has announced the launch of a new Law Ruler legal CRM and case management mobile app for on-the-go legal professionals.

The Law Ruler app was developed to help law industry professionals manage cases anytime, anywhere. Working from home has become commonplace, and most legal professionals have relied on mobile devices for access to casework, and there has been an explosive demand for reliable legal technology that can keep up. With the release of a new app, LawRuler is meeting that demand. As of June 30, 2021, the LawRuler app is available on iPhone and Apple iOS devices and Google Android devices and can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

“Almost 100% of legal professionals use mobile devices to access client information on the go. LawRuler supports working on the go with Apple and Google Android phones and tablets. It’s here for you, “said Daniel Jacobs, CTO of Law Ruler.

LawRuler’s new LawRuler Legal CRM mobile app makes it easier to access remote legal affairs. Using a smartphone or tablet and an internet connection, app users can search quickly.

The app allows you to customize your inbox screen and allow users to see your current leads / intakes, cases, or both. You can use the dashboard to handle work-related tasks and access client information from anywhere with this innovative legal software app. If you can’t be in the office, your remote work is at your table, or you need immediate access to information, Law Ruler’s Legal CRM mobile app is a comprehensive tool for any legal professional.

Companies that want to contribute to this year’s greening can download the Law Ruler app to make the transition seamless and simple. Taking the initiative to go paperless can make a difference between environmental and corporate workflow management. Instead of printing a paper document and carrying it around, you can use this app to make it paperless or partially paperless. All you need is a legitimate CRM mobile app, forgetting your filing cabinets, smartphones and tablets.

Security should always be considered when dealing with sensitive litigation documents. The Law Ruler app for legal professionals was created to make remote legal work easier as well as more secure. Law Ruler’s legal CRM and case management software keeps important client information secure with a high level of bank-grade security. Law Ruler software is used and built using the trusted Microsoft Azure cloud platform, which is used by over 95% of Fortune 500 companies.

The LawRuler app for Apple iOS and Google Android is the latest version of LawRuler’s adaptive, user-friendly legal software created to help law firms grow. Get the new LawRuler app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. See LawRuler for more information.

