CIOs faced a trade-off between speed and perfection in pandemic response





CIOs have spent the last 18 months accelerating digital projects in response to the effects of a pandemic, but for some, quick fixes will result in more work and expense in the future. May occur.

As many activities went online during the pandemic, chief information officers responded quickly to support more digital features, and many accumulated so-called technical debt.

Technical debt is an imperfect technology developed to meet an urgent need with the knowledge that the defect will require relief in the future.

Thomas Phelps, Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and CIO of software company Laserfiche, can prove that: His company deliberately assumed technical debt to meet urgent demands.

The company recently launched an initiative to support a hybrid content sharing model by connecting content stored on on-premises systems to content stored on the Laserfiche Cloud platform.

He explained that if he had more time, he would have done a major architectural redesign for the integration, but the windows were only short. We expected that the initial volume of sales order requests for this new hybrid feature would not exceed the performance threshold. After releasing this important new feature, you can redesign your integrated architecture.

Such a scenario presents the challenge of balancing the need for rapid innovation with the cost of incurring technical debt.

Its future costs, like financial debt, can have consequences. This is an opportunity for loss of productivity over time, slow delivery of new products to the market, and the diversion of money and staff to address technical debt instead of providing innovation. It may mean that you miss.

Andrew Sharp, Senior Research Analyst for Infrastructure and Operations at Info-Tech Research Group, is like a demand loan where some technical debt may be required to be repaid in full with little notice.

Despite the potential consequences, many CIOs have assumed more technical debt as needed since early 2020.

Johna Till Johnson, CEO and founder of research advisory firm Nemertes, said, on the whole, people were doing the bare minimum to keep the wheels moving. It is usually an environment where technical debt is incurred.

Johnson said a client company would rush to launch software with flawed security and deliver it to customers quickly. Johnson explained that they were moving very fast and were not properly recorded and documented.

CIOs have been fighting technical debt for a long time, but some analysts and IT advisors say that in the more digital environment created by the pandemic, technical debt can be heavy. Organizations need to speed up their innovation cycle to compete in the increasingly competitive digital market. At the same time, security needs to be strengthened to thwart more and more advanced cyber attacks. If you are concentrating a lot of resources on dealing with technical debt, your organization will not be able to do any of these properly.

Technical debt prevents you from doing what you want to do in the shortest possible way. Krish Krishna Kansan, senior partner at McKinsey & Company, says this is a bigger problem than before.

McKinsey surveyed 50 CIOs in July 2020 and found that 60% reported increased spending on technical debt.

Phelps said technical debt incurred is not an issue if the CIO and its organization understand the risks and trade-offs associated with it.

Technical debt is often intentional, for example, he and other teams may prioritize the rapid delivery of new features over complete code if they meet security requirements. Said.

But even intentional debt needs to be managed, said Phelps, an adjunct professor at the University of Southern California and former chairman of the Los Angeles branch of Isaca, an association of IT governance experts.

It’s important to constantly look at your technical debt to make sure it’s the right amount for your organization. The right one depends on the industry, the customer’s product, and the risk needs of each organization.

At the same time, he said, if your goal is to eliminate technical debt, you will push up the cost of your business and hinder the culture of innovation. This has catastrophic consequences, as you lose your competitive advantage while striving for that perfect code in every release.

