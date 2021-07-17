Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Developer Seriously Taking Fighting Games





Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is like an upcoming smash that, despite its licensed nature, already sounds like a perfectly legal fighting game. Lead developers are not only experienced in creating their own popular platform fighter, but are also considering implementing rollback net code for the best online experience. Kotaku had the opportunity to talk to the people at Ludosity, the studio behind All-Star Brawl, about their hopes for a casual and competitive future.

Ludosity may not be a common name, but it has come into the limelight with the release of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl earlier this week. The Swedish-based studio was founded over 10 years ago and has a staff of less than 12. Ludosity has released several games during the decade. In particular, Super Smash Bros. platform fighter Slap City in the 2018s was featured in major smash community tournaments.

Immediately after the success of Slap City, Nickelodeon contacted me. Joel Nystrm, CEO of Ludosity, emailed Kotaku. At first I didn’t think it was real. You receive so many weird emails and transactions each week that you initially rejected it as spam!

The small studio eventually realized it wasn’t a scam and contacted Nickelodeon, who planned the platform fighter. Ludosity developed the demo, and by early 2020, the developer had begun production at Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl with Costa Rican co-developer Fair Play Labs and publisher GameMill Entertainment.

That surname may not have given confidence to those familiar with the previous half-hearted work on licensed Nickelodeon games, but the niche community of competitive fighting game players soon became Ludositys. I noticed the huge amount of involvement. This is a group of people who have already shown in-depth knowledge and knowledge about creating capable platform fighters, SpongeBob SquarePants, Hey Arnold! , Was responsible for creating games featuring classic cartoon characters such as Rugrats. That was hardly true.

After Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl revealed, people landed on Ludositys’ official Discord channel, flooding developers with questions about the next game. And they were willing to take responsibility and gave a little more detail on how the project’s gameplay works and the use of rollback net code.

Eliassinxtanx Forslind, the chief designer who joined Nystrm to answer our question, was the loudest. He explains that the team draws inspiration from both previous work at Smash and Slap City and infuses the release with aspects that appeal to those who are familiar with playing these games at all levels. did.

If Slap City played like an old smash game, Nickelodeon All-Star Broll would definitely play like its own, Force Lind explained.

But Nickelodeon isn’t really interested in making a competitive fighting game, right? Of course, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl does not require such official delegation from its rights owners to create a dedicated community of high-level players. So take a look at Shrek Super Slam. But the idea of ​​a large cartoon channel wanting to break into the fighting game community was far beyond the realm of possibilities for me, so when Ludosity set me straight during the conversation, I sat on the floor. I did.

Nickelodeon is in full favor of making the game competitive, Nystrm said. It was in the conversation from the beginning. That’s why they came to us.

My approach to casual / competitive questions is the same as for Slap City, and Force Lind added in response to a follow-up question about the act of balancing between the two. If you enjoy playing the game, anyone can enjoy it. This is very good for me as I don’t have the crazy skills of a competitive player, but I can still enjoy a lot of casual free matches in the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

Nickelodeon also gave the studio incredible freedom in developing the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, so developers say most of the suggestions haven’t been modified.

From SpongeBob SquarePants Patrick Star to Ren & Stimpy’s Powdered Toastman, the move sets and combat styles of all the characters came entirely from the Ludosity team. According to Nystrm, if it had anything to do with gameplay, it was probably an idea that originated from them. And while they’re obviously not ready to talk about the final roster size or DLC plans (there’s talk about post-release support, Im said), Ludosity is an input on character selection. Was even able to provide. It’s amazing and encouraging that Nickelodeon is open to this kind of collaboration. This is a dynamic that heralds the success of the game beyond the potential of built-in licensing.

A few months after its release, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl already has a lot of cartoonish shoulders. Not only is it a promotional vehicle for many classic and beloved Nicktoons, but it also has the additional stress of appealing to a group of people who may not have been enough in the highly competitive fighting game scene.

Still amazed by the overwhelming popularity earlier this week, the Ludosity people seem to be in the spotlight. Developers are still interacting with the fast-growing Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl community at Discord they. We needed to open a new channel to avoid overwhelming the original space of the studio with talk about the new game and to have a very clear picture of what we wanted to achieve with this ambitious one. business.

Nigel Thornbury’s Edgeguard was a goal in itself, and Force Lind jokingly called the character’s status an internet meme and added: It’s been over 20 years now, but it still feels like a young genre and has a lot of potential.

