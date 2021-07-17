Google’s flagship product, the Pixel Buds, has dropped to $ 119 on Hey Google, wireless charging and more





Antonlines’ official eBay storefront currently offers Google Pixel Buds for $ 119. You usually get $ 179 and you’re seeing a $ 60 savings while getting the third best price ever. Google’s flagship earphones feature a number of notable features, including a true wireless design with up to 24 hours of battery life thanks to a wireless charging case and fast pairing. In addition to the built-in Assistant for Hey Google support, there is also an adaptive sound mode that adjusts the audio based on ambient noise. With a 3.9 / 5 star rating from over 950 customers, you can dive into a hands-on review to find out more. See below for more information.

Or use the Google Pixel Buds A-Series to save additional cash for $ 99. These in-house earphones arrive in much the same design as the featured release, but abandon some of the more premium inclusions to further reduce the price by $ 20. The most notable lack is the lack of wireless charging, but we are also looking at low-end audio quality, lack of touch control, and more. Take a closer look at our hands-on review here.

Or, see the Headphones Guide for other ways to participate in a personal audio upgrade without paying the full amount. The Apples Premium AirPods Max is still selling at a new low of $ 100 off, but I used the Anker Pro ANC Soundcore Liberty Air2 for $ 100 to track earphones worth much more affordability.

Features of Google Pixel Buds:

With these wireless Google Pixel Buds earphones, you can work out without wires. Each bud sensor detects your voice and eliminates background noise so you can answer or make a clear call. Due to their water resistance, these in-ear headphones are an ideal fitness buddy. With the built-in Google Assistant, these white Google Pixel Buds earphones allow you to check the weather and search your contact list with a tap.

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. More.

