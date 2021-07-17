What Eric Garcetti was (and didn’t) was in the LA tech scene





Eric Garcetti has entered the closing chapter as Mayor of Los Angeles and is looking to become the next US Ambassador to India (if the US Senate confirms him). Since his announcement last week, technology and startup industry leaders have begun talking publicly about Garsetti’s achievements and failures eight years after taking office with the promise of becoming the first “high-tech mayor” in Los Angeles. It was.

Reporter Sarah Bassoon sees a wide range of mayoral records in the technical field. And rate Garsetti in our Twitter polls while you’re in it. What did he do?

Automattic, which owns Tumblr and WordPress.com, has acquired the podcast app PocketCasts.

Netflix has hired Paul Debevec to oversee research in computer vision, computer graphics, and machine learning.

California State Legislature has approved the $ 35 million plan for the United States’ first state-funded guaranteed income program.

Sixty-five percent of fraud victims who reported phishing as an entry point provided anti-phishing training to their employees.

Santa Monica provides a $ 5,000 grant to over 75 qualified small retail businesses.

Culver City-based cannabis retailer MedMen Enterprises Inc. has hired turnaround specialist Tom Lynch as its new CEO.

Charter and Viacom CBS have reached a new license agreement that gives Paramount Plus, Pluto TV, BET +, and Noggin huge rights to cables. What did Garsetti do in the LA tech scene?

Paul Brico, co-founder and managing director of venture capital firm Amplify.LA, said Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti has been the most enthusiastic technology mayor in at least the last 25 years.

“He frequently used Bully Pulpit to promote LA as a technology hub and make it widely available to raise interest in LA technology,” says Bricault, a member of Garcetti’s Innovation Council. ..

Meet new internship initiatives for diversity

This week, the non-profit LATech.org launched an initiative with county supervisor Holly Mitchell, offering 1,000 color and women’s paid tech internships to companies such as Snap Inc.

When and Why to Accept Startup Equity

You are about to take on a job at a start-up company and you are given the option of increasing cash, reducing stocks, or vice versa. What is your occupation? Elizabeth Melton has some advice.

