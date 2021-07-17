Pokemon Gofest 20212 Day Guide: Legendary Raid Schedule





Pokemon Gofest 2021 is just around the corner. The two-day event runs from July 17th to 18th, with a variety of Pokemon and activities waiting for players every day. The first day is about catching wild Pokemon, but the second day is all about raids. You’ll have the chance to meet all the legendaries in Pokemon GO all day long.

As developer Niantic elaborate on Pokemon Go’s blog, all legendary Pokemon will return to a five-star raid on the second day of Pokemon Go Fest 2021. Like the virtual habitat that runs on the first day, the raid times of different themes rotate throughout the day, each featuring a different type of legendary Pokemon. Below is the complete raid schedule and the legendary displayed hourly.

Pokemon Go Fest Day 2 Raid Schedule Wind Hours

Times

Legend

MewtwoHo-OhLatiosLatiasRegigigasAltered Forme GiratinaCresseliaTherian Forme TornadusVirizionLava Hour

Times

Legend

MotresEnteiRegirockGroudonHeatranReshiramTherian Forme LandorusTerrakionYveltalFrost Hour

Times

Legend

ArticunoSuicuneLugiaRegiceKyogrePalkiaKyuremAzelf, Mesprit, Uxie (each region) Thunder Hour

Times

Legend

ZapdosRaikouRegisteelRayquazaDialgaTherian Forme ThundurusCobalionZekromXerneas

* All times above are local time

Niantic states that mythical Pokemon such as Mew and Deoxys will not appear in the raid during Pokemon Gofest 2021, but new ones will be available. The studio recently confirmed that the mythical Pokemon Meloetta will debut on the first day of the event through a new special research story quest for Gofest ticket owners.

Like last year, all Pokemon Go players have the chance to participate in Pokemon Go Fest 2021, regardless of whether they buy a ticket, but for ticket owners, such as an increased chance of catching shiny Pokemon and specials. Global challenges with some special perks and features. You can buy GoFest tickets for US $ 5 at the in-game shop.

As mentioned above, the first day of Pokemon Gofest 2021 is to catch all Pokemon. Similar to last year, there are various virtual habitats that rotate every hour to determine the type of Pokemon you will encounter in the wild. Ticket owners can also collaborate during the event to complete global tasks. When these tasks are fully completed, Niantic will host a special Ultra Unlock event after GoFest.

GameSpot may receive commissions from retail offers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gamespot.com/articles/pokemon-go-fest-2021-day-2-guide-legendary-raid-schedule/1100-6493243/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos