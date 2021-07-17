Zelda: Skyward Sword HD-La Nile Desert Goddess Cube Location





There are also quite a few Goddess Cube in the Lanile Desert. I’ve summarized their locations below for reference so you can get them all. If you are interested in other Goddess Cube locations, read the comprehensive Goddess Cube summary. For more guides, see The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Guide Summary. Otherwise, read The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Review.

Lanile Desert Goddess Cube # 1

Location: Lanile Desert> Island northwest of Skyloft

Reward: Heart medal

After landing in the desert, explore the area just south of the landing pad to find the hidden goddess cube.

Lanile Desert Goddess Cube # 2

Location: Lanile Desert> Island in the northeast corner of the map

Reward: Silver Rupee

In the southwestern part of the desert is the goddess’s cube, which requires crossing a vast sink to reach it. You can’t usually cover that much ground, so use a nearby enemy shell as a break platform to regain stamina before making the final sprint.

Lanile Desert Goddess Cube # 3

Location: Temple of Time> Beadle Island

Reward: Heart piece

Near the Temple of the Times of the Lanile Desert, there is a minecart near the north end of the entrance wall. Activate a nearby timeshift stone and push the cart into the timeshift radius. Dive in and start charging your sword. Unleash a strike towards the cube as it passes through the cube. Once that’s done, simply head to the island of Beadle and find your chest.

After attacking this Goddess Cube, you will have to wait again for a while until it becomes available next in the empty territory. If you find them in turn, the next Goddess Cube you will encounter is in the Fallon Woods area. However, if you already have what you need to get the next Goddess Cube in your area, keep reading.

All the goddess cubes you can find so far in the Lanile Desert area. If you are finding them in turn, you will come across the following in the Fallon Woods area: However, if you already have what you need to get the next Goddess Cube in your area, keep reading.

Lanile Desert Goddess Cube # 4

Location: Lanile Desert> Island between Takeshima and Beadle Island

Reward: Heart medal

Taking a claw shot will take you to several places in the Lanile Desert that were previously out of reach. One of these is a raised stone trail at the northeastern tip of the desert. There is something like a tokonoma with a cube on the stone wall on the left. Follow the path on the map to prevent it from sinking in the sand, look for cracks in the wall and blow it up. It will create a path you can follow and it will guide you to a target you can hit with a claw shot to reach the cube. The chest is on an island between Takeshima and Beadle.

Lanile Desert Goddess Cube # 5

Location: Lanile Desert> Northwest of Fun Fun Island

Reward: Life medal

Head to the southern part of the Lanile Desert, where you’ll find a time-shift stone in your cage. Find a claw shot target that will carry you to a nearby stone wall. The cube of the goddess is clearly visible there. Returning to Skyloft, the chest is on an island not far northwest of Fanfan.

Lanile Desert Goddess Cube # 6

Location: Lanile Sand Sea> Skyloft Bazaar

Reward: Gold Rupee

When you first arrive at the sandy sea, you will be in a dock full of cargo containers. Instead of heading to where you meet the skipper, climb the container and head north to find your claw shot target. It will take you on the road where you can reach the cave and the cube beyond. Look inside the Skyloft bazaar and find your chest.

Lanile Desert Goddess Cube # 7

Location: Skippers Retreat> Fun Fun Island Northwest Island

Reward: Potion medal

This is another cube that requires extensive use of Clawshot to reach. Once you hit the Skippers Retreat, climb until you reach a moblin-protected bridge with a metal shield. Pass him, look for a spire with dry vines running on the sides, and use a claw shot to reach it. You can now use Claw Shot to reach another platform where the Goddess Cube is located. Return to the sky and head northwest of Fun Fun to find a small island with a metal gate that covers the inner cave. Use a claw shot through the hole at the top of the cage to tap the vine patch. This will move you inward to reach your chest.

Lanile Desert Goddess Cube # 8

Location: Pirate Base> Skyloft Waterfall Summit

Reward: Heart piece

Once you have completed the Pirate Base, exit the door that puts you on the path that runs between the masts of the two wrecked ships. Look back and look over the door on the left to find the target for the claw shot. This will move you within the range of the second target and move you to the location of the cube. Return to Skyloft and head for the waterfall on the eastern side of the island. Use claw shots on a small island just behind the waterfall to climb the ivy to reach the island just above the main island of Skyloft, the source of the waterfall. The chest is on the edge of a small lake there.

The next Goddess Cube you will encounter is in the Sky View Temple in the Sky Region. However, if you already have what you need to get the next Goddess Cube in your area, keep reading.

Lanile Desert Goddess Cube # 9

Location: Lanayru Gorge> Thunderhead, a small island southwest of Uta Island

Reward: Small quiver

The Last Goddess Cube is also what you will find when pursuing a hero song. When you reach Lanayru Gorge, look for the cube behind the Tree of Life. Find your chest on the same island southwest of Thunderhead’s Song Island. You need to kill or avoid the centipede in the tunnel accessible through the mogma hole. This will allow you to reach another exit and the last chest.

And it’s all the Goddess Cube found in the Lanile Desert area! Rest assured if you are getting them in order. This particular Goddess Cube is the last to be found in the game.

