Meet Somalia-Canada Social Entrepreneurs Behind the Award-winning App for Somali Hospitals





Khalid Hashi established OGOW Health to help improve access to health care in rural areas.

Access to health care has become a major issue in developing countries due to inadequate infrastructure and resources. Large hospital centers are often remote, expensive, or inaccessible to the majority of citizens. Even in resource-rich developed countries, barriers to care still exist. As a result, the vast majority of the world’s population does not have access to modern medical technology.

Healthcare is particularly scarce in Somalia, East Africa, and a new medical technology company called OGOW Health has helped patients overcome these obstacles.

The company’s founder, Khalid Hashi, came up with the idea of ​​OGOW Health after identifying gaps in the Somali healthcare system. A dual citizen of Somalia and Canada, he designed and created an electronic medical record (EMR) system that allows doctors to efficiently access and update patient information.

Global Citizen spoke with Khalid Hashi about why he decided to develop this innovative technology, his challenges, and his hopes for the future of health care in the region.

Photo courtesy of Khalid Hashi

What made you want to promote fair access to Somalia’s health care?

Prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, nearly 3.2 million somaris lacked access to medical services. The need for a medical system that protects everyone is more urgent than ever. COVID-19 emphasizes how seriously unequal Somalia’s health system is and the significant lack of equipment for health care workers. System gaps have the greatest impact on citizens who have reached their limits, while at the same time reversing decades of progress in health and well-being.

Somalia has some of the poorest health indicators in the world. According to UNICEF, eight in 100 children died before their first birthday, and one in eight died before the age of five.

Our solution digitizes medical records, promotes public health interventions such as maternal health and infant mortality, increases life-saving immunization uptake, and provides accessible and timely care to providers and caregivers. And by providing patient information, we support medical facilities in rural and urban areas of Somalia. Make informed decisions.

Our beneficiaries range from adults, caregivers, children and newborns to front-line healthcare professionals, policy makers and healthcare professionals working at all levels of the healthcare system.

Importantly, our platform allows NGO leaders, managers and government officials to access and report on integrated data on various health indicators to better inform decisions and future plans. We also support providing.

Photo courtesy of Khalid Hashi

How was OGOW Health born?

On my trip to my home country of Somalia, I faced some of the daily challenges that Somalia endures when seeking health care. Helping my maternal grandmother undergo surgery, I witnessed strict limits on analog scheduling and patient intake systems and paper record management in Somalia’s healthcare system. It’s a well-known problem, but I realized that with my unique understanding of technology, entrepreneurship, and Somalia, its people, and culture, I might be able to innovate the solution.

After some research, design, sprint, redesign, prototyping, testing, coaching, mentorship, luck, grants, I arrived at the first tool that was easy to use and effective, first World Vision It was released at the clinic. Since then, we have continued to iterate and expand our toolset to strengthen our relationships with our partners.

We have a diverse team that brings together the background of the private sector driven by the common objectives of public health, technology for good, business development, and social good.

Photo courtesy of Khalid Hashi

OGOW’s health is recognized throughout Somalia and Canada for providing equitable access to health care to some of the least serviced communities. In 2020, I was honored to be selected as the finalist for the Global Citizen Prize: Cisco Youth Leadership Awards and was honored by the Alberta Global Cooperation Council on a list of 30 people under the age of 30. [toward] Make the world a fairer, more just and sustainable place for all.

OGOW’s innovations were also named to the top innovations of Somalia’s prestigious Somalia International Awards and were featured at the Design Exchange, the Canadian headquarters of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He was also invited to the Mogadishu Tech Summit, Somalia’s first innovation summit, and was asked to guide and review the COVID-19 hackathon under the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

How does OGOW Health help work with local and local communities to promote equitable health opportunities?

We are often asked about our engagement strategy and how to successfully engage with the local community regarding the design and development of OGOW Health.

The name OGOW Health is a Somali word that the verb knows. This will always remind you of how everything started and help you get acquainted with your grandmother’s medical appointments. We are a social enterprise. That is, we recognize a major social problem and use the principles of entrepreneurship to create social change. Our ultimate goal is to ensure equitable health opportunities for all, especially those living in rural areas.

We started by listening. It’s for building with the intended end users, not for them. As part of a co-design journey, we travel to four representative regions of Somalia to carry out design research and promote meaningful involvement, greater social cohesion and sustainable community lead changes. did. We have worked with more than 15,000 people, including mothers, caregivers and scholars. , Practitioners, humanitarian agencies, and policy professionals.With support and framework [global design and innovation company] With IDEO [Bill & Melinda] The Gates Foundation has collected and translated all the stories and feedback we have received. This has allowed us to improve and improve our innovation.

Since its inception, the OGOW Health team has improved data flow and accessibility not only to front-line workers, but also to caregivers and humanitarian agencies in highly disrupted situations and situations.

Photo courtesy of Khalid Hashi

What can we learn from your program, and how can it relate to other countries like Canada?

OGOWs products are designed to improve patient access to records, enhance understanding and compliance with healthcare policies, and build patient confidence in the healthcare system through innovative, community-centric methods. Our system is available in desktop and mobile formats and includes a caregiver interface for adhering to immune schedules, basic health care and disease prevention educational videos, and Q & A features all in Somali.

I was currently in Somalia. Our tools are designed for hard-to-reach frontier market healthcare facilities and workers. When aiming for expansion, be fully focused on these types of markets, as well as the markets operated and needed by your partners. [of] Very much funded by the Government of Canada through the Fund for Innovation and Transformation (FIT), Intercouncil Network, and Global Affairs Canada to support innovative approaches to improving maternal, newborn, and child health. I’m proud. Achievements in Somalia.

The fund helps and aims to further improve and improve powerful dashboards designed to give community health workers, managers, and government agencies access to real-time, integrated data on various health indicators. It leads to more data-driven planning and decision making. Their desired health consequences. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Government of Canada through FIT, Intercouncil Network, and Global Affairs Canada for supporting lifesaving efforts in Somalia.

What do you want to achieve in the future?

Our vision at OGOW Health, and the vision I share, is a world where everyone has access to fair and quality health care. I want to innovate, expand, and continue to do what we can to improve the lives of our beneficiaries and continue to pursue our vision.

