Zombie mines, oil sales, new advances in green mining technology





In the short term, Teck states that the focus of the Fort Hills Oil Sands joint venture is to support the path to full production. Courtesy of Suncor.

Welcome to the weekly mining news summary. Here’s a catch-up of some of the news you might have missed. This week we will talk about the sale of oil by major investors, the benefits of reopening mines in the booming commodity market, and the green potential of small modular reactors. And finally, CIM will move next week. Located downstairs in the same building of Suite 1040.

USNC Power seeks to help decarbonize mining projects in northern Canada by replacing diesel power supplies with small modular reactors (SMRs). While this technology has the potential to provide a cleaner alternative power source that does not emit carbon dioxide, USNC has proven the safety and feasibility of the technology and the construction of a new reactor is a good idea.

Kinros Gold Corporation has announced that it has signed a final agreement with the Government of Mauritania to increase the economic certainty of the Kinlostaciast mine there. Agreements, including continued exemption of the company’s fuel tax, government repayment of approximately $ 40 million in unpaid VAT refunds, and the company’s $ 10 million payment to the government on disputed issues, are in principle June 2020. Agreement signed on the 15th of March.

Sudbury, Ontario, will be home to the Mining Innovation Commercialization Accelerator (MICA), an initiative aimed at accelerating technological development and commercialization within the mining sector, Sudbury Star reports. The $ 112.4 million federal-funded project announced this week will be put together by the Sudbury-based Mining Innovation Center (CEMI) to help create 900 jobs and commercialize at least 30 new jobs. Expected to do. Product.

A research team formed by scholars from Collge Boral and Laurentian University received a $ 270,850 grant from the Canadian Council for Natural Science and Engineering to explore new ways to restore the environment in an abandoned collective pit in northeastern Ontario. .. Ultimately, the research team will target Macs to explore replanting techniques and unique soil treatments to restore biodiversity and ecosystem functioning.[ing] Gross production and mining sectors are more financially competitive and earn[ing] Boral’s professor Mark Herbert said in a news release that they could operate stronger environmental and social licenses.

Sign up for the latest news from CIM Magazine, Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum.

OceanaGold has announced that the Philippines has renewed Didipio’s gold and copper mining contract for another 25 years, Mining.com reports. The renewal has been applied retroactively since June 19, 2019, and Oceana said it plans to reopen the mine, which had been suspended for two years due to a license dispute with the state government, as soon as possible. OceanaGold aims to reach full underground capacity within 12 months, and Didipio is expected to produce about 10,000 ounces of gold and 1,000 tonnes of copper per month when production is fully increased. ..

Mining.com reports that AngloGold Ashanti has submitted a proposal to acquire Corvus Gold’s entire portfolio of Nevada gold assets. Corvus Gold already holds a 19.5% indirect stake. The proposal follows Corvus’ announcement on May 6 that it has signed a $ 20 million unsecured loan and guarantee agreement with a subsidiary of Anglo Golds North American. Christine Ramon, Interim CEO of Anglo Golds, said the proposal is in perfect agreement with our strategy of increasing ore reserves, building low-cost production and generating sustainable benefits.

Bloomberg reports that so-called zombie mines are reviving as companies are resuming long-term closure projects around the world due to soaring metal prices. Reviving old mines gives enterprises the dual benefit of leveraging current market trends while reducing costs by using existing infrastructure.

Mining Weekly reports that diversified Canadian miner Teck Resources is rebalancing its portfolio towards copper and assessing the suitability of its oil sands assets. Teck will adjust to take advantage of the growing demand for copper, which accounted for 27% of Group revenue last year, while reducing fossil fuel revenue in its overall business. But it will continue to produce steelmaking coal. Tech says it is needed for a low-carbon transition.

According to the Financial Post, oil majors are trying to sell their oil assets in western Canada, which could bring up to $ 13.4 billion in Canadian oil sands assets for sale. Veritas Investment Research Corp. According to Jeffrey Craig, an analyst at the company, the pressure to reduce emissions and invest in renewables has led super-majors to focus primarily on upstream oil and gas assets to fund their investment in renewables. There is a possibility of reduction. These assets are Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Suncor Energy Inc., Centovus Energy Inc., Imperial Oil Ltd. It may surge depending on the candidates.

Industry Week reports that some companies have been very successful in switching to technologies that fall under the Internet of Things (IIoT) label for industrial goods. Companies like Tomra, which manufactures sensor-based ore sorting systems, and Baker Hughes, which develops protection and condition monitoring technologies, not only report increased efficiency at the site, but across the industry.

That’s it for this week! If you have any feedback, please feel free to contact us at [email protected] If you have something to add, why not join the conversation on our Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn page? Do you like more gif summaries? Check out the mining news summary on Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://magazine.cim.org/en/news/2021/weekly-mining-news-recap-july-16-2021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos