Shaq, Melissa McCarthy are now part of Amazon Alexa’s Celebrity Voice option





Shaquille O’Neal (Shaq) and Melissa McCarthy have been announced by Amazon as Alexa’s new celebrity voice option.

In a statement announcing two new additions posted on Amazon’s website, the company said it recognizes that its customers “enjoy listening to their favorite celebrities.”

“In fact, when we introduced Samuel L. Jackson’s celebrity personality, it became the best-selling digital purchase on Amazon.com shortly after its launch,” the announcement said.

According to Melissa McCarthy’s statement included in the announcement, she is “excited” to join Alexa and describes the entire process as a “fun experience.”

Shaquille O’Neal also expressed excitement for being one of the alternative voice options, saying “Shaq is at home to bounce the speakers. Boomshakalaka!”

Melissa McCarthy, Shak as Alexa’s Celebrity Voice: How It Works

(Photo: MarkScottAustinTX from Wikimedia Commons)

Shaq and McCarthy can be accessed as Alexa voice options by simply saying “Introduce Alexa, Shaq” or “Introduce Alexa, Melissa”.

You can use the wake word “Hey Melissa” or “Hey Shaq” to hear the weather forecast, jokes, and even personal stories from the voices of two celebrities. You can also ask Shaq to rap, according to Amazon’s announcement.

Celebrity voices are $ 4.99 per person, according to a report by The Verge.Deployment has already begun in the United States

Alexa Celebrity Voice Program

Shaq and Melissa McCarthy will join Samuel L. Jackson in Alexa’s Celebrity Voice Program, which was first launched in 2019 with the Avengers star.

According to a PC Gamer report, users only paid $ 0.99 when this feature was first released.

“Customers really enjoy Samuel L. Jackson’s experience at Alexa. If they like something, they’re looking for ways to offer it more,” said Toni Reid, vice president of Alexa Experience & Echo Devices. It is stated in. Announcement.

Alexa gets a new voice

If listening to Shaq or Melissa McCarthy doesn’t work, or if you’re tired of Alexa’s voice, Amazon offers another option.

To hear the new voice option, every user must tell Alexa, “Alexa, change your voice.” You can also use the new wake word “Ziggy”. Users can say “Alexa, change the wake word” to redeem it for Ziggy and other available wake words such as Amazon, Echo, and Computer.

What is Amazon Alexa?

(Photo: PIXTA)

Amazon Alexa, or simply Alexa, is a virtual assistant developed using artificial intelligence (AI) technology. First released in 2013.

Alexa was first used with Amazon Echo smart speakers, then with Echo Dot, Echo Studio, and Amazon Tap speakers. In 2017, Alexa for Business was introduced by Amazon.

Users can ask Alexa to perform a variety of questions and tasks, such as setting alarms, playing music, weather, news, and sports updates. You can also request a to-do list.

