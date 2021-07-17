NIIMBL receives federal funding for biopharmacy manufacturing project





The US federal government has awarded new funding to the National Institute for Innovation in Biopharmacy Manufacturing, including funding under the US Rescue Program used to drive vaccine production.

The National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL) has received $ 153 million in new funding from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). It includes $ 70 million to continue federal funding for NIIMBL for another five years, and the Coronavirus Response Project is based on the American Rescue Plan (ARP) announced in a press release on July 14, 2021. I will. NIIMBL is a public-private partnership that is part of Manufacturing USA, a federal-sponsored network of manufacturing innovation laboratories, funded through a partnership agreement with the US Department of Commerce NIST and its members.

“This is an important investment for the United States. NIIMBL brings together all kinds of organizations to influence federal investment, strengthen the country through better pandemic preparations, and build a more agile manufacturing industry for the future economy. We are pleased to go. Strength and more cost-effective manufacturing, and less reliance on foreign supply chains for our country’s needs for life-saving biopharmaceuticals, “said US Commerce Secretary Gina Lymond. Said in a press release. Lymond announced the award at the NIIMBL National Conference on July 14th in Washington, DC.

“NIIMBL is a world leader in accelerating biopharmacy manufacturing innovation, supporting the development of standards that enable more efficient and faster manufacturing capabilities, and fundamentally advancing US competitiveness in the industry. We are pursuing our mission to educate and train our biopharmacy manufacturing workforce, “says Kelvin H. .. Lee, Institute Director of Press Releases. “Our vision is to lead and transform the development and adoption of next-generation biopharmacy manufacturing technologies that contribute to patient well-being. With additional funding, our members have innovative technologies and a skilled workforce. Can build and drive the essential progress in accelerating.

Funding for the American Rescue Plan provides facilities for innovators to access industrial equipment for vaccine filling / finishing, develops an approach to improve efficiency and sterility in real-world manufacturing environments, and messenger RNA (Messenger RNA). mRNA) Provides a way to improve vaccine quality, mRNA vaccine production and reduce storage and distribution cold chain requirements, for example, to develop a continuous production paradigm for mRNA platforms. Other projects can demonstrate the capabilities of portable facilities for producing nucleic acids and develop a national supply chain database for biopharmacy manufacturers.

“COVID-19 underscores the importance of pandemic preparedness and funding from the US Relief Program, in addition to NIIMBL’s ongoing support, to drive manufacturing innovation and train the manufacturing workforce. We will strengthen the capacity of public-private partnerships for the benefit of all Americans. “

Launched in 2017, NIIMBL has funded new projects annually to drive biopharmacy manufacturing. In a press release on June 8, 2021, NIIMBL announced funding for 10 new projects in Technology, Labor Development, and the Global Health Fund Initiative as a result of the Institute’s Project Call 4.1. The total amount is about $ 4.6 million.

The new projects selected will help expand NIIMBL’s portfolio in the areas of cell and gene therapy manufacturing and vaccine stabilization. The project will include the creation of new purification processes that meet the global needs of high-purity, high-dose, high-dose protein therapies, and the creation of a modular and extensible online training platform for process analysis techniques. industry.

“One of NIIMBL’s goals is to invest in areas where the industry can save time. [and] Raise money, expand training and reach the finish line faster. “

