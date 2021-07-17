Pre-order now will push Steam deck availability in the second quarter of 2022





Valve’s Steam Deck will begin shipping in December. However, if you are late for the pre-order party, you may have to wait longer.

In the United States, Valve’s Steam Deck website says that if you book now, 512GB models will not ship until the second or third quarter of next year.

Meanwhile, availability for the 256GB and 64GB models was pushed in the second quarter of 2022.

Changes in product availability may indicate that the demand for handheld gaming PCs is very high. At 10am PST on Friday, pre-orders began on Valve’s Steam Deck website, and the page began to turn immediately.

At around 10:40 am, I noticed that the availability of all three Steam Deck models was listed as the first quarter of 2022. This indicates that the first batch of pre-orders has been sold out. Then, by noon, the availability of the 512GB model was pushed to the “second quarter of 2022”.

After that, when I checked the site at 4 pm, the orderability of the 512GB model reached “3rd quarter of 2022”. Fortunately, after about 20 minutes, the site returned availability to the second quarter.

The valve did not immediately respond to the request for comment. However, European users noticed that when they visited the site on Friday, the orderability of all three SteamDeck models was still listed as the first quarter of 2022. Therefore, shipping times may vary depending on your area.

It’s also possible that SteamDeck’s Valve website is still trying to sort out large orders. At the same time, the availability of orders on the site is an estimate and supply conditions are subject to change in the coming months. Nevertheless, the whole question is wondering how many pre-orders will be fulfilled in December.

Three PCMag staff successfully pre-ordered SteamDeck before 10:15 am on Friday. But so far, I haven’t received an email from Valve confirming when the product will actually ship.

However, Valve’s Steam Deck website states that bookings are made on a first-come, first-served basis. “When you submit a reservation, it will be queued. When inventory becomes available, you will receive emails in the order in which the reservations were made,” the site said.

“We aim to start sending order invitations by December 2021. We will make every effort to convert all bookings into orders, but we cannot guarantee availability,” the site said. I’m adding.

